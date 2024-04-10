Katie Holmes Takes Her Denim-on-Denim Moment for a Stroll in New York City

The actress has an affinity for all things jeans lately.

Katie Holmes Out in New York City April 2024
India Roby
By India Roby
last updated

Katie Holmes is switching things up for spring. From camel coats to chunky sneakers and XXL tote bags, the actress has stuck to a handful of key silhouettes in her wardrobe over the past few months.

But with a new season upon us, Holmes has made subtle changes to her closet. That includes spring 2024's top trend: lots and lots of denim. On April 9, she wore a tailored matching denim set that was a sharp and sophisticated update on the age-old Canadian tuxedo.

Katie Holmes wearing the denim-on-denim trend in a jean vest and jean trousers in New York City.

Katie Holmes' latest street style look consists of a denim co-ord from Banana Republic.

Holmes was all smiles while enjoying a sunny day in New York City. She was photographed wearing a dark-wash denim look from Banana Republic, which featured a button-up sleeveless vest, wide-leg jean trousers, and a skinny gold belt cinching the waist.

She completed her look by wearing a stack of dainty gold necklaces and square-toed black loafers.

Katie Holmes wearing the denim-on-denim trend in a jean vest and jean trousers in New York City.

She accessorized the look with gold jewelry and square-toed loafers.

Holmes' denim-on-denim look follows yet another jean-based outfit she wore just a few weeks ago.

Back in March, the actress went to see Alan Cumming's cabaret show in Manhattan, and for the occasion, she spruced up an all-black outfit with an oversized denim trench coat adorned with studded embellishments. Her accessory of choice for the evening? Her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote bag, of course.

Katie Holmes walking in the street in a denim trench coat, dark-wash jeans, and a black tee.

In March, Holmes wore a denim version of a trench coat, which came with studded details all over.

Holmes seems to be embracing this year's top-trending styles now more than ever. The denim-on-denim trend, for instance, was a standout in the spring collections, with Alaïa, Khaite, and other luxury designers co-signing the looks. While Holmes's latest outfit could be a case of her taking inspiration from the runways, she's doing so in a way that, in addition to feeling true to her personal taste, makes for an easy-to-recreate street style moment.

