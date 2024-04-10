Katie Holmes is switching things up for spring. From camel coats to chunky sneakers and XXL tote bags, the actress has stuck to a handful of key silhouettes in her wardrobe over the past few months.

But with a new season upon us, Holmes has made subtle changes to her closet. That includes spring 2024's top trend: lots and lots of denim . On April 9, she wore a tailored matching denim set that was a sharp and sophisticated update on the age-old Canadian tuxedo.

Katie Holmes' latest street style look consists of a denim co-ord from Banana Republic. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes was all smiles while enjoying a sunny day in New York City. She was photographed wearing a dark-wash denim look from Banana Republic, which featured a button-up sleeveless vest, wide-leg jean trousers, and a skinny gold belt cinching the waist.

She completed her look by wearing a stack of dainty gold necklaces and square-toed black loafers.

She accessorized the look with gold jewelry and square-toed loafers. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Banana Republic Aria Italian Denim Vest $130 at Banana Republic

Holmes' denim-on-denim look follows yet another jean-based outfit she wore just a few weeks ago.

Back in March, the actress went to see Alan Cumming's cabaret show in Manhattan, and for the occasion, she spruced up an all-black outfit with an oversized denim trench coat adorned with studded embellishments. Her accessory of choice for the evening? Her go-to Mansur Gavriel tote bag, of course.

In March, Holmes wore a denim version of a trench coat, which came with studded details all over. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Holmes seems to be embracing this year's top-trending styles now more than ever. The denim-on-denim trend, for instance, was a standout in the spring collections, with Alaïa, Khaite, and other luxury designers co-signing the looks. While Holmes's latest outfit could be a case of her taking inspiration from the runways, she's doing so in a way that, in addition to feeling true to her personal taste, makes for an easy-to-recreate street style moment.