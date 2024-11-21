Katie Holmes's Favorite Madewell Tote Bag Is Majorly on Sale for Black Friday
Plus, other silhouettes 'Marie Claire' editors carry on the daily.
When Katie Holmes wears the same piece several times in a row, I take note—but I’m even more interested when my fellow editors are spotted with the same piece in real life. That's how my love of Madewell bags—almost all of which are on sale right now for Black Friday—came to be. Not only does Madewell make some of the best affordable work bags on the market, but those same pieces can easily double as an everyday essential in your closet (and Holmes's, clearly.)
Madewell’s Black Friday sale just dropped a week ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. The brand is offering shoppers 30 percent off sitewide, including already on-sale finds. An additional 30 percent off can be taken when you use the discount code "MADEBETTER" at checkout. That means you can scoop up Holmes’s favorite under-$200 leather tote, The Essential Bucket Tote, for less in a few neutral colors.
Holmes relies on her brown bucket bag-style tote for her busiest mom-on-duty days, and she’s been spotted carrying it in her most low-key outfits around New York City. With a roomy shape, it can easily double as a laptop-friendly bag in your collection.
However, that's not the only on-sale leather tote worth picking up from Madewell before Black Friday. The Market Tote, which originally retails for $188 and has a larger, slightly slouchier shape when compared to The Essential Bucket Tote, is a favorite of a fellow Marie Claire staffer.
"Ask anyone I've been close to within the last month, and they'll tell you: I am utterly obsessed with my Madewell tote," fashion features editor Emma Childs"The bag has a rectangular bottom insert that retains its shape and structure, an interior pocket for my grab-and-go essentials (i.e., chapstick), and last but not least, my favorite element of them all, a secured carabiner to clip my house keys to."
While Childs favors the sold-out suede iteration (she was an early adopter of this season's suede bag trend!), you can shop the Market Tote in a sturdy leather that won't be marred by wet winter weather.
Or, keep scrolling to shop a few other on-sale options that you can snag ahead of Black Friday. Our finds include another classic tote beloved by Marie Claire's Entertainment Director, Neha Prakash, and a few shoulder bag options perfect for carrying on your next night out.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.
In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.
Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.
-
Everyone Knows Thigh-High Boots Outfits Are the Perfect Alternative to Winter Tights
Take style cues from icons like Rihanna and Princess Diana, who have mastered the timeless allure of a tall boot.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Katie Holmes Pioneers an Unexpected New Aesthetic: Pilgrim Chic
The star's latest look offers a fresh take on Thanksgiving outfit inspiration.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Queen Camilla Just Received a Special Honor from a Surprising Member of the Royal Family
Love this for them.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Katie Holmes Pioneers Pilgrim Chic in a Leather Skirt, Layered Vest, and Denim Slingback Heels
The star's latest look offers a fresh take on Thanksgiving outfit inspiration.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Accessorizes Her Blue-on-Blue Outfit with a Beige Birkin Look-alike
Her colorful wardrobe basics came with a new signature bag.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Abandons Her Favorite Designer Accessories for a Cherry Red Bag and New Ballet Flats
She's making an accessories switch-up.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I Found 19 Under-$200 Fashion and Beauty Gifts That Are on Sale Ahead of Black Friday
Spoiler: They all cost less than $200.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
I Found 39 Secret Designer Sale Finds to Shop Before Black Friday
Including chic bags, boots, sneakers, and more.
By Julia Marzovilla Published
-
Katie Holmes Is the CEO of Fall Layering in a Boxy Blazer and Exaggerated Wide-Leg Jeans
She went business-y in an oversize blazer.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes's Favorite $2,400 Khaite Tote Bag Is the Ultimate Cool-Girl Investment Piece
She's getting her price-per-wear.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
I Styled 10 Luxe Thanksgiving Outfits Using Sale Finds from Banana Republic, Madewell, and Gap
Consider your holiday uniform complete.
By Lauren Tappan Published