Katie Holmes's Favorite Madewell Tote Bag Is Majorly on Sale for Black Friday

Plus, other silhouettes 'Marie Claire' editors carry on the daily.

Julia Marzovilla
When Katie Holmes wears the same piece several times in a row, I take note—but I’m even more interested when my fellow editors are spotted with the same piece in real life. That's how my love of Madewell bags—almost all of which are on sale right now for Black Friday—came to be. Not only does Madewell make some of the best affordable work bags on the market, but those same pieces can easily double as an everyday essential in your closet (and Holmes's, clearly.)

Madewell’s Black Friday sale just dropped a week ahead of the biggest shopping weekend of the year. The brand is offering shoppers 30 percent off sitewide, including already on-sale finds. An additional 30 percent off can be taken when you use the discount code "MADEBETTER" at checkout. That means you can scoop up Holmes’s favorite under-$200 leather tote, The Essential Bucket Tote, for less in a few neutral colors.

Holmes relies on her brown bucket bag-style tote for her busiest mom-on-duty days, and she’s been spotted carrying it in her most low-key outfits around New York City. With a roomy shape, it can easily double as a laptop-friendly bag in your collection.

Holmes styled her bucket bag with sweats and her favorite black sneakers in New York City.

The Essential Bucket Tote in

The Essential Bucket Tote in "True Black" (Was $178)

The Essential Bucket Tote in

The Essential Bucket Tote in "Warm Cinnamon" (Was $178)

Madewell

The Essential Bucket Tote in "Chocolate Raisin" (Was $178)

However, that's not the only on-sale leather tote worth picking up from Madewell before Black Friday. The Market Tote, which originally retails for $188 and has a larger, slightly slouchier shape when compared to The Essential Bucket Tote, is a favorite of a fellow Marie Claire staffer.

"Ask anyone I've been close to within the last month, and they'll tell you: I am utterly obsessed with my Madewell tote," fashion features editor Emma Childs"The bag has a rectangular bottom insert that retains its shape and structure, an interior pocket for my grab-and-go essentials (i.e., chapstick), and last but not least, my favorite element of them all, a secured carabiner to clip my house keys to."

Fashion Features Editor Emma Childs carrying the Madewell Shopper tote.

Madewell's Shopper Tote is the chicest work bag option, as shown by fashion features editor Emma Childs.

While Childs favors the sold-out suede iteration (she was an early adopter of this season's suede bag trend!), you can shop the Market Tote in a sturdy leather that won't be marred by wet winter weather.

The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain in

The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain in "True Black" (Was $188)

Madewell

The Shopper Tote in Soft Grain in "Sepia" (Was $188)

Or, keep scrolling to shop a few other on-sale options that you can snag ahead of Black Friday. Our finds include another classic tote beloved by Marie Claire's Entertainment Director, Neha Prakash, and a few shoulder bag options perfect for carrying on your next night out.

The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote (Was $168)

The Zip-Top Medium Transport Tote (Was $168)

The Sculptural-Buckle Mini Shoulder Bag (Was $88)

The Sculptural-Buckle Mini Shoulder Bag (Was $88)

Top Handle Crossbody Bag in Soft Grain Leather (Was $178)

Top Handle Crossbody Bag in Soft Grain Leather (Was $178)

The Medium Bag (Was $138)

The Medium Bag (Was $138)

The Zip-Top Essential Tote (Was $198)

The Zip-Top Essential Tote (Was $198)

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla
Fashion E-Commerce Editor

Julia Marzovilla is the Fashion E-Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she reviews the latest launches from fashion and beauty brands, finds the best on-sale items around the internet, and interviews experts to find the best products in any category to share with her readers. She also creates shopping guides that span every vertical on the site as an expert in everything from the best laptop bags to the best laser hair removal devices.

In her near decade of experience, Julia has both written for several top outlets in the E-Commerce space and worked at major fashion labels. Prior to joining the Marie Claire team, she contributed similar shopping stories to sites such as Bustle, InStyle, The Zoe Report, Who What Wear, and worked as the Trending Fashion and News Writer STYLECASTER. You can find her across the internet at @JuliaMarzovilla. In real life, you can find her creating shopping guides for her friends, cooking or baking in her too-small kitchen, or buying tickets for the next time Harry Styles is in town.

Julia has a Bachelor’s degree in English with a minor in Journalism from Loyola Marymount University in Los Angeles, California. She lives in New York City, her hometown.

