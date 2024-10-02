Katie Holmes's Under-$150 Slingback Flats Are Even More Polished Than Heels

This just in from the sidewalks of Manhattan: Katie Holmes has found the most polished fall work shoe.

The Our Town actress took a break from Broadway rehearsals on Oct. 2 to hit a few meetings and take business calls—at least, that's what I'm assuming from the vibe of her footwear. Her Franco Sarto shoes copied the silhouettes of the best slingback heels—sleek, strappy, and power-dressing-appropriate–but trimmed them down by a few inches for extra walkability. Holmes's slingback flats came in a creamy white accented by a teeny-tiny bow strap across the top.

Katie Holmes took an early fall walk on Oct. 2 in a pair of slingback flats by Franco Sarto. (Image credit: Jesse Bauer )

These flats are exactly what I, a fashion editor with sensitive feet, look for in an all-day, everyday shoe. The pointed toes and dainty bow details feel pretty enough to wear in front of my style-conscious coworkers, but the lowest of low heel heights ensures I won't need to swap into sneakers for the subway ride home. Even better, they'll pair as well with my best work dresses as with jeans and a T-shirt. They are, in other words, the perfect balance of comfortable and chic.

From the brief glimpses I had of Holmes's outfit, I can venture she felt somewhat similarly. She dressed her slingback flats up with a pleated, dusty mauve dress and a collarless leather jacket, plus a black leather handbag. A ballerina bun at the crown of her head completed the tip-to-toe polish.

Holmes paired her sophisticated footwear with a black leather bag, dusty rose dress, and leather jacket. (Image credit: Jesse Bauer )

Katie Holmes has her pick of It sneakers and trending flats. Usually, she hits the streets of New York City setting new sneaker trends with help from Nike and Adidas, or endorsing the versatility of colorful slippers with her blueberry Mary Janes. When she's feeling adventurous, she'll branch out with something like a punk Miu Miu buckled ballet flat. Suffice it to say: Holmes only breaks her comfort-casual streak for shoes that feel worthwhile. Today's slingback flats passed the test.

