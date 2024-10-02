Katie Holmes's Under-$150 Slingback Flats Are Even More Polished Than Heels
Consider my new go-to footwear found.
This just in from the sidewalks of Manhattan: Katie Holmes has found the most polished fall work shoe.
The Our Town actress took a break from Broadway rehearsals on Oct. 2 to hit a few meetings and take business calls—at least, that's what I'm assuming from the vibe of her footwear. Her Franco Sarto shoes copied the silhouettes of the best slingback heels—sleek, strappy, and power-dressing-appropriate–but trimmed them down by a few inches for extra walkability. Holmes's slingback flats came in a creamy white accented by a teeny-tiny bow strap across the top.
These flats are exactly what I, a fashion editor with sensitive feet, look for in an all-day, everyday shoe. The pointed toes and dainty bow details feel pretty enough to wear in front of my style-conscious coworkers, but the lowest of low heel heights ensures I won't need to swap into sneakers for the subway ride home. Even better, they'll pair as well with my best work dresses as with jeans and a T-shirt. They are, in other words, the perfect balance of comfortable and chic.
From the brief glimpses I had of Holmes's outfit, I can venture she felt somewhat similarly. She dressed her slingback flats up with a pleated, dusty mauve dress and a collarless leather jacket, plus a black leather handbag. A ballerina bun at the crown of her head completed the tip-to-toe polish.
Katie Holmes has her pick of It sneakers and trending flats. Usually, she hits the streets of New York City setting new sneaker trends with help from Nike and Adidas, or endorsing the versatility of colorful slippers with her blueberry Mary Janes. When she's feeling adventurous, she'll branch out with something like a punk Miu Miu buckled ballet flat. Suffice it to say: Holmes only breaks her comfort-casual streak for shoes that feel worthwhile. Today's slingback flats passed the test.
Shop Slingback Flats Inspired by Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Hailey Bieber Is Already Teasing Rhode's Next Big Launch
Her method? A tour of her Goyard tote.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Celebrities Are Making a Humble Gray Sweater Feel...Sexy?
I'm intrigued by these styling choices.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
‘80s-Era Leather Bomber Jackets Are Officially Everywhere
The trend took off during Fashion Month but has legs to last through winter and spring.
By Emma Childs Published
-
How Celebrities from Hailey Bieber to Rosalía Make Fall's Most Timeless Gray Sweaters Look So Rich
I'm intrigued by these styling choices.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Millie Bobby Brown Marries Jake Bongiovi—for a Second Time, in Four Designer Wedding Dresses
This wedding is a vintage fever dream.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Princess Kate Suits Up in Fall 2024's Wine Red Trend for a Rare Appearance
She dipped back into her familiar favorites.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Bella Thorne’s Coperni Look for a Disneyland Paris Fashion Show Is More Full-Circle Than Cinderella
"I'm older, I'm wiser, and I feel good."
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Celine, One of Kaia Gerber's Favorite Brands, Is Getting a New Designer
In with Michael Rider, out with Hedi Slimane.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kylie Jenner Shuts Down Coperni's Spring 2025 Disneyland Paris Runway Looking Like a Dark Princess
The mom, mogul, and model wore a dark princess gown.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kaia Gerber Slips Into a Leather-on-Leather Late Night Outfit in New York City
The model didn't seem bothered by breakup rumors.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zendaya Styles an Oversize Louis Vuitton Tuxedo Blazer With a Bubble Skirt for Paris Fashion Week
Her tuxedo mini dress redefines the power shoulder.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated