Katie Holmes's Under-$150 Slingback Flats Are Even More Polished Than Heels

This just in from the sidewalks of Manhattan: Katie Holmes has found the most polished fall work shoe.

The Our Town actress took a break from Broadway rehearsals on Oct. 2 to hit a few meetings and take business calls—at least, that's what I'm assuming from the vibe of her footwear. Her Franco Sarto shoes copied the silhouettes of the best slingback heels—sleek, strappy, and power-dressing-appropriate–but trimmed them down by a few inches for extra walkability. Holmes's slingback flats came in a creamy white accented by a teeny-tiny bow strap across the top.

Katie Holmes walks outside in new york city wearing a burgundy dress with white slingback flats and a collarless leather jacket

Katie Holmes took an early fall walk on Oct. 2 in a pair of slingback flats by Franco Sarto.

(Image credit: Jesse Bauer )

a pair of slingback flats in front of a plain backdrop
Franco Sarto Emma Pointed Toe Slingback Flat

These flats are exactly what I, a fashion editor with sensitive feet, look for in an all-day, everyday shoe. The pointed toes and dainty bow details feel pretty enough to wear in front of my style-conscious coworkers, but the lowest of low heel heights ensures I won't need to swap into sneakers for the subway ride home. Even better, they'll pair as well with my best work dresses as with jeans and a T-shirt. They are, in other words, the perfect balance of comfortable and chic.

From the brief glimpses I had of Holmes's outfit, I can venture she felt somewhat similarly. She dressed her slingback flats up with a pleated, dusty mauve dress and a collarless leather jacket, plus a black leather handbag. A ballerina bun at the crown of her head completed the tip-to-toe polish.

Katie Holmes walks in manhattan wearing a burgundy dress and a collarless leather jacket

Holmes paired her sophisticated footwear with a black leather bag, dusty rose dress, and leather jacket.

(Image credit: Jesse Bauer )

Nappa Leather Collarless Open Front Jacket
Lafayette 148 Nappa Leather Collarless Open Front Jacket

Everlane The Knit Pleated Dress
Everlane The Knit Pleated Dress

Veronica Beard Dash Bag
Veronica Beard Dash Bag

Katie Holmes has her pick of It sneakers and trending flats. Usually, she hits the streets of New York City setting new sneaker trends with help from Nike and Adidas, or endorsing the versatility of colorful slippers with her blueberry Mary Janes. When she's feeling adventurous, she'll branch out with something like a punk Miu Miu buckled ballet flat. Suffice it to say: Holmes only breaks her comfort-casual streak for shoes that feel worthwhile. Today's slingback flats passed the test.

Shop Slingback Flats Inspired by Katie Holmes

Claire Flat Slingback
Reformation Claire Flat Slingback

Aspro Patent Slingback Ballerina Pumps
Manolo Blahnik Aspro Patent Slingback Ballerina Pumps

Vagabond Wioletta Shoes
Vagabond Wioletta Shoes

Slingback Pointed Toe Flat
Ganni Slingback Pointed Toe Flat

Halie LeSavage
Halie LeSavage
Senior News Editor (Fashion & Beauty)

Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders including stylist Alison Bornstein and J.Crew womenswear creative director Olympia Gayot, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what trends—like the rise of doll-like Mary Janes or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. Halie has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self-Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she was awarded the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.

