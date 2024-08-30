Ever since she was a teenager on Dawson's Creek, Katie Holmes has been America's sweetheart—and she dresses the part, too. Generally, her style revolves around comfortable shoes, functional tote bags, and laid-back basics that could double as workwear. She's so in-tuned with this style ethos, in fact, she rarely deviates from it, wearing the same outfit combination again and again.

Yesterday, however, Holmes took an unexpected turn onto Punk-Rock Boulevard (sartorially speaking—in reality, she was probably somewhere in the Meatpacking District). While walking the streets of NYC—her usual runway—on Aug. 29, the actor embraced a footwear trend that's nothing short of edgy. She wore Miu Miu's iconic Buckled Leather Ballerina Shoes, a $1,050 splurge most fashion editors only dream of.

The flats are identified by their two-strap design, silver buckles, and ribbon ties—design details that give the feminine footwear a much-needed dose of metal (both the chemical element and the genre of music). Even by the shoe's usual standards, Holmes' iteration was particularly edgy—they featured a glossy, patent leather finish, which added a whole new layer of cool.

Katie Holmes wears khaki pants and buckled Miu Miu ballerina flats while out in New York City. (Image credit: Image Direct)

Beyond this surprising choice, the rest of her look was classic Holmes. She styled her statement shoes casually, with tapered khaki trousers (her favorite silhouette), a gauzy button-up blouse, and oval cat eye sunglasses with a tortoise shell frame—an all-American classic.

Ever loyal to her favorite designer pieces, Holmes finished the 'fit with her beloved Khaite tote bag, in camel calfskin. She loves it so much, that Holmes has carried the oversized purse a grand total of four times in the past week. This time, she paired it with an additional, more nondescript tote, like a true New Yorker.

Save for her Miu Mius, this 'fit would fit right in at the world's chicest business office.