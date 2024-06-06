Katie Holmes Pulls Off Three Effortless Outfit Changes in a Single Day

Her first outfit turns an affordable maxi dress into a jacket.

With Katie Holmes's A.P.C. collection launching online on Thursday, June 6, fashion insiders expected to see the Dawson's Creek alum modeling her designs on the streets of Manhattan in the lead-up. On the eve of her capsule's release, Holmes decided to take street style observers by surprise, serving three effortless outfit changes in a single day—and not only including the pieces she created.

One day after showing her summer wardrobe's versatility in white wide-leg jeans (for travel) and a butter yellow silk slip dress (for a city dinner), Holmes shared three glimpses at her approach to summer work outfits. She first hit the streets of SoHo in a twist on the corporate black blazer, taking the form of a lightweight Banana Republic maxi dress styled like an unbuttoned longline coat. (Chic!)

Underneath, she turned to a white scoop-neck T-shirt and a pair of trousers, also by Banana Republic, that were such a pale pink, they almost appeared white. Her accessories continued the neutral-with-a-twist color story with a slouchy clutch by Totême and double-buckle Mary Janes. So far, no sign of her collaboration.

Katie Holmes wears a white tank top pink pants and black coat in new york city

Katie Holmes started her afternoon in pastel pink pants, a black longline coat, and double-buckled Mary Janes.

a white tank top from Banana Republic in front of a plain backdrop
Banana Republic Refined Scoop Neck Tank

Poplin Maxi Shirtdress
Banana Republic Poplin Maxi Shirtdress

Tencel™-Linen Wide-Leg Pant
Banana Republic Tencel-Linen Wide-Leg Pant

T-Lock Leather Clutch
Totême T-Lock Leather Clutch

Later in the day, Holmes stopped by A.P.C.'s New York City offices to discuss her return to the world of design. (The last time she worked on a fashion label was in the mid-2000s, with her since-shuttered project Holmes & Yang.) She and stylist Brie Welch decided the moment was right for—what else?—the collection Holmes worked on with A.P.C. artistic director Judith Touitou.

Holmes, ever the relatable downtown mom, walked over to the event in a striped jacket and slouchy jeans from the collection. Once she walked inside, she belted the casual outerwear around her waist to reveal a silk tank top from the A.P.C. collab underneath. Holmes also carried the same bag from before and wore a pair of black ballet flats.

Katie Holmes walks in New York City wearing pieces she designed

To attend a conversation about her A.P.C. collaboration, available now, Holmes wore a jacket, jeans, and silk tank top she designed.

Rosa Top
Katie Homes x A.P.C. Rosa Top

Emma Jacket
Katie Holmes x A.P.C. Emma Jacket

Elisabeth Jeans
Katie Holmes x A.P.C. Elisabeth Jeans

Holmes saved her most laid-back look for last. Leaving a building in lower Manhattan, Holmes had changed yet again into a ribbed white tank top and khaki pants with a coordinating belt attached. She also slipped into another pair of Mary Janes. (This time, they appear to be Tory Burch's metallic pair with a square, pointe-shoe-inspired toe.)

It was an outfit for laying low and it only consisted of three outfit staples. But that's Holmes's street style magic: Even when she's in a basic white tank top, she manages to make it look aspirational.

Katie Holmes in a white tank top and khaki pants

Last but not least, Katie Holmes was photographed in her most relaxed outfit: a white tank top and pleated khaki pants.

1x1 Tank Top
Splendid 1x1 Tank Top

Belt Straight-Fit Pants
Mango Belt Straight-Fit Pants

Mary Jane Ballet
Tory Burch Mary Jane Ballet

