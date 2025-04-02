Katie Holmes Pairs Her $8,290 White Leisure Suit With the Most Unexpected Shoe Style
I guess sandal season has begun.
This morning, I woke up bright and early ready to pull on a spring white suit after weeks of anticipation. Imagine my surprise when I opened my phone to find Katie Holmes had beaten me to the punch one day prior.
On April 1, the actor was photographed in her natural habitat: roaming the streets of New York City, a massive new tote bag in hand. She was dressed entirely in white linen, wearing a two-piece pantsuit complete with a fitted jacket and wide-leg trousers. Though hers was a luxury style from Brunello Cucinelli, its cut was nearly identical to the Reiss set currently hanging in my closet.
That, however, is where the similarities end. I had intended to wear my pantsuit with a simple black T-shirt, matching loafers, and perhaps a red lip for a shock of color. Holmes, on the other hand, went all-in on spring aesthetics. She layered her blazer over a blue striped shirt, also from Brunello, and ended it all with black sandals. Never mind the low temperatures in New York: What the actress wants, she wears.
Holmes was repping the luxury brand from head to toe, finishing her 'fit with Brunello Cucinelli aviator sunglasses and a $3,501 leather tote bag.
The all-white look may be new terrain for me, but Holmes is a seasoned professional in that space. The woman loves an LBD, to be sure, but she also thrives in shades of cream. Take last month for example, when she paired a white tee with a taupe midi skirt, or during Paris Fashion Week, when she wore butter yellow co-ords (a similar look to her leisure suit, but with the tiniest hint of color).
If you see me copying Holmes's exact look in the very near future...no you didn't.
Shop Katie Holmes's All-Back Accessories
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
