This morning, I woke up bright and early ready to pull on a spring white suit after weeks of anticipation. Imagine my surprise when I opened my phone to find Katie Holmes had beaten me to the punch one day prior.

On April 1, the actor was photographed in her natural habitat: roaming the streets of New York City, a massive new tote bag in hand. She was dressed entirely in white linen, wearing a two-piece pantsuit complete with a fitted jacket and wide-leg trousers. Though hers was a luxury style from Brunello Cucinelli, its cut was nearly identical to the Reiss set currently hanging in my closet.

That, however, is where the similarities end. I had intended to wear my pantsuit with a simple black T-shirt, matching loafers, and perhaps a red lip for a shock of color. Holmes, on the other hand, went all-in on spring aesthetics. She layered her blazer over a blue striped shirt, also from Brunello, and ended it all with black sandals. Never mind the low temperatures in New York: What the actress wants, she wears.

Katie Holmes wears head-to-toe Brunello Cucinelli while out in New York City. (Image credit: Courtesy Brunello Cucinelli)

Brunello Cucinelli Twill Blazer With Monili $3,850 at shop.brunellocucinelli.com

Brunello Cucinelli Long Shirt With Monili $2,490 at shop.brunellocucinelli.com

Holmes was repping the luxury brand from head to toe, finishing her 'fit with Brunello Cucinelli aviator sunglasses and a $3,501 leather tote bag.

The all-white look may be new terrain for me, but Holmes is a seasoned professional in that space. The woman loves an LBD, to be sure, but she also thrives in shades of cream. Take last month for example, when she paired a white tee with a taupe midi skirt, or during Paris Fashion Week, when she wore butter yellow co-ords (a similar look to her leisure suit, but with the tiniest hint of color).

One month prior, she wore a similar look, but in creamy butter yellow. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If you see me copying Holmes's exact look in the very near future...no you didn't.

Shop Katie Holmes's All-Back Accessories

Brunello Cucinelli Duo Tote Bag in Calfskin With Monili $3,502.50 at Saks Fifth Avenue

Rag & Bone Black Ellie Sandals $200 at SSENSE

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors