Katie Holmes is taking fashion month by storm in a parade of perfect jackets. It started in Paris with a brown leather trench layered with a striped blue shirt worn backwards for Patou's Fall 2025 show. It continued a long black coat layered with a strapless dress and slingback heels at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party hosted by Michael Kors. But the spectacle culminated in the back-to-back blazers she wore to shows on Feb. 6.

In the morning, the Dawson's Creek alum arrived at Christian Siriano's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show wearing a navy blue suit jacket with flared sleeves. The expensive-looking piece mirrored the subtle sheen of her taupe silk midi skirt with an asymmetrical hem. The addition of a white crewneck T-shirt, meanwhile, kept the look grounded.

Katie Holmes pairs a flared taupe silk skirt with a navy blue blazer and slouchy black boots. (Image credit: Getty Images)

A trio of statement accessories, on the other hand, added tasteful nods to current trends: slouchy black leather boots, a woven leather Serapian clutch, and sculptural silver earrings designed by Christina Caruso.

Katie Holmes accessorizes her outfit with a black woven leather clutch and textual silver statement earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Christina Caruso Palm Leaf Earring in Rhodium $385 at Christina Caruso

Serapian Secret Mosaic Leather Clutch Bag $2,160 at Neiman Marcus

Stylist Brie Welch applied a similar formula to the Broadway star's second look of the day. For a L'Agence presentation in the evening, the mother of one changed into a blue suede double-breasted blazer from the brand and a black silk bias-cut maxi skirt. The distressed T-shirt, pointy black boots, and Serapian clutch she wore to Siriano's show remained intact, but she swapped out her big silver studs for a set of cascading gold earrings.

Katie Holmes styles a blue suede jacket with a black silk maxi skirt and gold statement earrings. (Image credit: Getty Images)

It's no secret that Katie Holmes loves an easy-to-replicate outfit formula. But I have to say, her NYFW street style cheat code might be her greatest discovery yet.

