Katie Holmes Perfects Her Fashion Month Outfit Formula in Blue Blazers, Silk Skirts, and Metallic Statement Earrings
She's definitely on to something with this easy-to-replicate ensemble.
Katie Holmes is taking fashion month by storm in a parade of perfect jackets. It started in Paris with a brown leather trench layered with a striped blue shirt worn backwards for Patou's Fall 2025 show. It continued a long black coat layered with a strapless dress and slingback heels at a New York Fashion Week kickoff party hosted by Michael Kors. But the spectacle culminated in the back-to-back blazers she wore to shows on Feb. 6.
In the morning, the Dawson's Creek alum arrived at Christian Siriano's Fall/Winter 2025 runway show wearing a navy blue suit jacket with flared sleeves. The expensive-looking piece mirrored the subtle sheen of her taupe silk midi skirt with an asymmetrical hem. The addition of a white crewneck T-shirt, meanwhile, kept the look grounded.
A trio of statement accessories, on the other hand, added tasteful nods to current trends: slouchy black leather boots, a woven leather Serapian clutch, and sculptural silver earrings designed by Christina Caruso.
Stylist Brie Welch applied a similar formula to the Broadway star's second look of the day. For a L'Agence presentation in the evening, the mother of one changed into a blue suede double-breasted blazer from the brand and a black silk bias-cut maxi skirt. The distressed T-shirt, pointy black boots, and Serapian clutch she wore to Siriano's show remained intact, but she swapped out her big silver studs for a set of cascading gold earrings.
It's no secret that Katie Holmes loves an easy-to-replicate outfit formula. But I have to say, her NYFW street style cheat code might be her greatest discovery yet.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college at the University of Tennessee. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy feature stories. Some of her greatest hits include an earnest ode to the no-pants trend, this meticulously reported feature exploring the rise of endoscopic facelifts, this snappy take on the Chanel-designed fantasy of Sofia Richie’s wedding, this tribute to WAGs past and present, and this timeline of Katie Holmes’s life and career as told through her denim collection.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. As one of Marie Claire's resident experts on style and culture, her current coverage ranges from exploring TikTok's contrast makeup theory and the return of the boat shoe trend to interviews with costume designers for hit shows like Nobody Wants This and The Penguin. When she’s not at work, Hanna can probably be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
