Katie Holmes Pattern Clashes Like a Pro With a Classic Striped Shirt and Eclectic Checkerboard Bag
This bold move is easier to copy than it looks.
After studying Katie Holmes's best outfits professionally for nearly a decade, I can definitively say she thrives at the understated-yet-elevated errand look. Give her nothing but a sidewalk, a Reformation coat, and Adidas sneakers, and she'll build a weeks' worth of coffee-run outfits—making each one feel special with a colorful pant or a trendy belted bucket bag. Send her to buy flowers like she did on March 19 in Manhattan, and she'll unlock a cohesive method of styling two vastly contrasting prints (stripes and checkerboard) while she's at it.
The Dawson's Creek star didn't have to venture that far from her usual outfit formulas—or paparazzi-filled route home—to deliver her Pattern Clashing 101 lesson. Holmes took in the early spring sun with a poplin stripe shirt unbuttoned to reveal a few choker necklaces, tucked into a pair of single-pleat gray jeans. Had she left the accessorizing at her pointed-toe white ballet flats, the outfit would have been a template for preppy spring layering. But then she toted her essentials in an out-of-stock Serapian checkerboard bag, and things got interesting.
Hanging in her closet, Holmes's striped shirt and checkerboard bag might not have been an obvious pair. But they're both grounded in a cream base that allows their juxtaposing geometric prints to fit together like puzzle pieces when they're layered into the same look. Neither one is too flamboyantly colorful or busy to overly distract from the other.
She made things even more cohesive by grounding her outfit in creamy white flats and a neutral-toned jean. I even suspect her bouquet of cream and purple flowers were handpicked to coordinate with the whole outfit.
Sure, Holmes's recent appearances in New York and Paris have made it clear ballet flats and trendy jeans or butter yellow on butter yellow achieve instant outfit harmony. But she's also just proven two opposing prints can be a perfectly imperfect match.
Shop Clashing Patterns Inspired by Katie Holmes
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Lily-Rose Depp and Margot Robbie Co-Sign Spring’s Mushroom Hair Color Trend
The season's best shades are so luxe.
By Ariel Baker Published
-
30 Beauty Favorites Filling the Extra Space in My Vanity
I've officially stocked up.
By Aniyah Morinia Published
-
Would You Give Up $600 and 20 Minutes for a Perfect Jawline?
The answer may seem like an easy "yes." But quick fixes aren't always low stakes.
By Samantha Holender Published
-
Karlie Kloss Reveals Her Pregnancy With a Scandi Girl-Favorite Outfit Formula and The Row's '90s Shoulder Bag
That's one way to reveal a baby bump.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Taps The Row's $1,100 Mary Janes to Elevate Her Sheer Maxi Skirt
The actor mixed spring-favorite accessories for a late night out.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Self-Prescribes the Doctor Bag Trend in Adidas Sneakers and The Row's Best Sweater
The actor took the physician-inspired accessory for a spin in her postpartum wardrobe essentials.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Katie Holmes Anoints Her Holy Grail Transitional Weather Outfit: a Reformation Coat and Adidas Sneakers
She's worn it at least three times in the last two weeks.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Beyoncé's Office Siren Outfit Tops the No-Pants Trend With a Braided Micro-Bag
She's gone corporate core.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Ashley Olsen Pairs the Double Bag Trend With The Row's Polarizing $890 Flip Flops
The elusive designer stepped out in two controversial fashion trends on her way to work.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Rihanna's 2025 Twist on the Nostalgic Jelly Sandal Trend Includes Diamond Anklets and a Backless T-Shirt
Accessorized with diamond anklets, naturally.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Taylor Swift Pairs a $16,380 'Reputation' Diamond Snake Necklace to Her $18,330 Cartier Watch
'Taylor's Version' truthers, it's time to start the countdown.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated