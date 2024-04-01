There isn't a holiday that Kendall Jenner doesn't celebrate in style. For Easter, the supermodel showed off her Sunday best while looking almost like the Easter egg in the garden.
Jenner posted her latest outfit to Instagram, giving her followers a glimpse into the Kardashian-Jenner holiday festivities. In several images, she endorsed the coquette trend with a ribbon-adorned gown.
Jenner's white dress, courtesy of Rodarte, includes a structured empire waist and two extra-large black bows perched on each shoulder. The piece is currently available for pre-order and priced at $2,990.
Longtime stylist Dani Michelle dressed Jenner for the holiday at home. The pair didn't have to add many accessories for the piece to shine. Her dress's hemline hit right at her ankle, revealing a pair of streamlined black mules. Those came from—where else?—The Row, a Kendall Jenner-favorite brand.
Still, it was the flouncy dress that took all of Jenner's attention. "Dress of my dreams," the 28-year-old wrote in her caption.
Jenner let the dress be the statement, leaving her glam for the day simple and minimal. On the beauty front, she opted for a nude lip and a touch of blush, with her hair simply let down and parted in the middle.
Kate and Laura Mulleavy, the designers behind Jenner's Rodarte dress, have consistently played with feminine details like rosettes, bows, and lace in their designs. The black-and-white piece Jenner wore this weekend fits into a bigger trend: the rise of the girlhood aesthetic and coquette trends, which have filled runways from Sandy Liang to Simone Rocha over the past few years with heaps of velvet bows and pearl embellishments. Jenner's look is a more restrained take on the trend, relying on the colorblocking of her two oversized black bows to punctuate her structured white dress.
From balletcore athleticwear to the no-pants look, Jenner can't help but sample trends (or even set them). You can channel her latest whimsical look with similarly bow-adorned dresses below.
Shop Kendall Jenner's Easter Dress
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
