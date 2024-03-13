The month alone already marks one for the high-fashion books when it comes to Kendall Jenner—but then again, when does she not? The supermodel is a bona fide trendsetter, unapologetically putting a minimalist spin on anything from the 2000s-inspired dress-over-pants look to the sheer trend. After attending Vanity Fair's post-Oscars festivities on Sunday, it seems like Jenner wasn't done yet on the fashion front this week.

On Tuesday, March 12, the 28-year-old uploaded a carousel of her latest outfit on Instagram, with images coming from a recent photoshoot by Ashley Olah. For the photo opp, Jenner wore a black bodysuit from Maison Margiela, styled by Dani Michelle and featuring an asymmetrical neckline with ruffles and white stitching, a cinched-in waist, and a puffy bloomer-like silhouette.

She put another stamp of approval on the controversial pants-less look, a go-to styling hack of hers. Instead of bottoms, Jenner paired her bodysuit with black mesh tights and accessorized with diamond earrings and matching slingback pumps.

Beauty-wise, Jenner went for a subtle bronzed beat, consisting of mauve eyeshadow, a dusty pink lip, and sculpted cheeks. Her brunette hair was blown out and worn in very loose bombshell waves.

"If I were you I would never stay home and always be showing everyone that yes I am a human and NOT AI," sister Khloe Kardashian wrote underneath the post.

ICYMI: Jenner is having a Margiela moment. At the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration, the Kardashians star wore a gown pulled right from the fashion house's 2024 couture line. Her all-black ensemble featured see-through lace detailing paneled all over, layered with a nude corset underneath.

Kendall Jenner in Maison Margiela at the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Whether it's Maison Margiela or a newer fashion label (ahem, Phoebe Philo's namesake brand), Jenner always knows the best high-fashion brands to source that complement her personal style. Though a pro on the red carpet, her off-duty looks—and of course, her photoshoots—are further evidence of her minimalist magic. If there's anything to take away from Jenner's recent 'fit, it's that sometimes, less is more.