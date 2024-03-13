The month alone already marks one for the high-fashion books when it comes to Kendall Jenner—but then again, when does she not? The supermodel is a bona fide trendsetter, unapologetically putting a minimalist spin on anything from the 2000s-inspired dress-over-pants look to the sheer trend. After attending Vanity Fair's post-Oscars festivities on Sunday, it seems like Jenner wasn't done yet on the fashion front this week.
On Tuesday, March 12, the 28-year-old uploaded a carousel of her latest outfit on Instagram, with images coming from a recent photoshoot by Ashley Olah. For the photo opp, Jenner wore a black bodysuit from Maison Margiela, styled by Dani Michelle and featuring an asymmetrical neckline with ruffles and white stitching, a cinched-in waist, and a puffy bloomer-like silhouette.
She put another stamp of approval on the controversial pants-less look, a go-to styling hack of hers. Instead of bottoms, Jenner paired her bodysuit with black mesh tights and accessorized with diamond earrings and matching slingback pumps.
A photo posted by kendalljenner on
Beauty-wise, Jenner went for a subtle bronzed beat, consisting of mauve eyeshadow, a dusty pink lip, and sculpted cheeks. Her brunette hair was blown out and worn in very loose bombshell waves.
"If I were you I would never stay home and always be showing everyone that yes I am a human and NOT AI," sister Khloe Kardashian wrote underneath the post.
ICYMI: Jenner is having a Margiela moment. At the Vanity Fair Oscars celebration, the Kardashians star wore a gown pulled right from the fashion house's 2024 couture line. Her all-black ensemble featured see-through lace detailing paneled all over, layered with a nude corset underneath.
Whether it's Maison Margiela or a newer fashion label (ahem, Phoebe Philo's namesake brand), Jenner always knows the best high-fashion brands to source that complement her personal style. Though a pro on the red carpet, her off-duty looks—and of course, her photoshoots—are further evidence of her minimalist magic. If there's anything to take away from Jenner's recent 'fit, it's that sometimes, less is more.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
