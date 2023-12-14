The little black dress, otherwise known as the LBD, has origins that trace back to Coco Chanel in the 1920s. It's a concept that has clearly withstood the test of time—and it always, always will. Kendall Jenner, being the minimalist queen she is, is a fan of the wardrobe staple and, recently, even made the classic style feel as fresh and youthful as ever. While attending the Fontainebleau Las Vegas Grand Opening Celebration last night, Jenner wore a little black dress that enabled the reality television star-turned-model to channel her inner Audrey Hepburn.

Jenner's simple black slip dress featured an edgy corseted bodice, giving structure to the otherwise flowy gown. Kendall kept with the all-black theme for her accessories, pairing her gown with strappy black heels and a simple black shoulder bag. The full look feels like a classic Kendall moment: minimalist but with an edgy twist.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kendall wasn't the only member of the Kardashian-Jenner clan to sport a classic LBD. Kim Kardashian also attended the celebration in Las Vegas and twined with her sister in her very own LBD. While Kendall took a slightly more formal approach with her black slip dress, Kim opted for a black knit scoop-neck gown with a slightly sheer fabrication and ruffled hem. Her accessories were simple: a sleek chain-choker necklace and a few silver bands on her fingers.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Unlike sister Kim, who's typically prone to an eye-popping fashion statement, Kendall's mentality when it comes to the red carpet and other events has always been less is more. Earlier this month, the 818 founder embraced a bolder color while attending the Academy Museum Gala, wearing a cherry red Fendi gown, yet the look still had an air of effortlessness. Her street style outings, too, are all how-to examples of impactful pared-back style—particularly, her minimal trench-and-jeans outfit was quite luxury exemplified.

Her ability to stay true to her minimalistic style while wearing looks that always feel fresh and modern is truly a masterclass in simplicity—and we are taking notes.