Red carpet dressing is a science that celebrities know all too well. A great gown has to be individualistic and fit the wearer well yet still be exciting enough to prove worthy of a headline. In short, the best red-carpet fashion moments are equal parts interesting and glamorous. Last night at the Academy Museum Gala in Los Angeles, the red carpet proved itself to be a masterclass in formal fashion. Celebrities such as Selena Gomez, Billie Eilish, and Meryl Streep were in attendance as well as our favorite fashionable best friends, Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber, who posed on the red carpet together. With Bieber in a sequin Saint Lauren number and Jenner in a fiery red Fendi ensemble, the two teamed up as a high-power fashion duo.
Let’s break down their looks: Jenner wore a turtleneck long-sleeved cherry red dress from Fendi, which was slightly sheer and featured a wrap detail at the waist. The floor-length gown could only be described as very Kendall—the red color is ubiquitous to this year’s fall and winter fashion trends, but the dress itself was still very minimal in design. She opted for no handbag or clutch, a brave decision only a celebrity could stomach (who or what is holding her things?!). She left her hair down in waves and only wore dainty hoop earrings. On her Instagram story, Jenner posted a photo of her sipping on a pre-game glass of white wine in the sheer dress before heading to the carpet. Celebrities, they’re just like us!
Hailey’s dress was the total opposite of Jenner’s, but in the best way. The high-neck tank dress was from Saint Laurent and featured tiny sequins throughout. If we could describe her look in three words, it would be edgy, trendy, and minimal—which is a fashion ethos that Bieber routinely reflects in her street style and red carpet wear. The Rhode founder wore her hair in a slick-back bun and styled the dress with silver platinum jewelry from Tiffany & Co. Her black nails also matched her black clutch (a tiny detail that we very much appreciate!)
All of Los Angeles seemed to show out for the gala that aims to raise money for the museum’s exhibitions (think, the Met Gala but for movies). Stars like Selena Gomez, Rachel Zegler, and Dua Lipa also wowed in stunning gowns. Aside from the fabulous dresses, the gala honored special guests Meryl Streep, Oprah Winfrey, Sofia Coppola, and Michael B. Jordan for their work in film and commitment to storytelling.
As we head into party season, look to Bieber and Jenner for dressing inspiration. Metallics and sequins are always a fun way to diverge from the typical LBD, and it seems as though cherry red isn’t going away anytime soon.
Kaitlin is a Los Angeles-based freelance writer specializing in fashion, beauty, and culture. Her work is also featured in Editorialist, The Everygirl, Bustle, The Zoe Report, and i-D Magazine.
