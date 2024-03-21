It was only a matter of time before Kendall Jenner joined the revenge dress club. After speculation surrounding her breakup with Bad Bunny at the end of last year, she's moving on through her fashion.
While Emily Ratajkowski recently made a power move with "divorce rings," the "new me" era is usually signaled by the forever symbolic little black dress popularized by Princess Diana. Jenner's recent outfit definitely took cues from Lady Di's playbook. On Wednesday, March 20, the 28-year-old posted a two-slide, black-and-white carousel on Instagram. She's seen lounging in a hotel room, sitting on a couch in a sleek black maxi dress from Khaite.
The Khaite Bruna dress features an off-the-shoulder, V-shaped neckline. It also comes with a cinched-in waist and an ankle-hitting skirt.
The Kardashian star went for an elusive vibe for her ensemble for the day, styling it with a pair of black pumps, chunky gold earrings from Saint Laurent, and oversized sunglasses.
Jenner's Instagram update coincides with the launch of FWRD's spring edit. As the retailer's creative director, she launched a curated collection of her favorite designer picks on the site for the new season.
Curated fashion edit aside, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jenner's black gown is actually her version of the "revenge dress," the concept with an enduring place in style history. The term was first coined when Princess Diana wore an off-the-shoulder black mini gown on the same day Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her on national television. Talk about a confession.
Jenner's latest look also follows a few stars who recently marked a fresh start with an LBD. Amidst an ongoing divorce battle with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner also took to Instagram to post her "revenge dress," opting for a mock-neck, long-sleeve maxi silhouette.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Cardi B wore her twist on the revenge dress as well. After briefly splitting with her partner Offset (though they're now back together), the "Bongos" rapper was captured at a New Year's Eve party wearing a custom Albanico gown. The caption on her Instagram post? "What’s love got to do with it?"
What makes the concept of "revenge dressing" so appealing, especially for style stars, is that there's no single way to channel Princess Diana's memorable look. As proven by Hollywood's biggest stars, a number of LBD silhouettes qualify as wearable payback.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Beyoncé Makes a Bolo Tie Look Black-Tie
Even classic suits can get a cowgirl revamp.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Drew Barrymore Describes the Moment She Overcame the “Shame Around Divorce”
“I’m like totally liberated.”
By Danielle Campoamor Published
-
This Outfit Formula Has Served Gisele Bündchen for Decades
The supermodel braved a rainy day in two never-fail wardrobe staples.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner Styles Her Corseted Margiela Bodysuit With Nothing But Tights and Heels
Her latest outfit proves her affinity for the no-pants look.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner Revived the Controversial Dress-Over-Pants Trend
But with a minimalist twist.
By Aaron Royce Published
-
Kendall Jenner's Latest Trench Coat Outfit Is a Minimalist's Dream
She's known for understated elegance.
By Melony Forcier Last updated
-
Kendall Jenner Strolled Through the Snow in a Mini Dress, Heels, and No Coat
The supermodel strolled around snowy Aspen without outerwear—and in heels, no less.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Kendall Jenner Just Wore the Most Popular Sneaker of 2024
You heard it here first: The Onitsuka Tiger will replace the Adidas Samba.
By Kaitlin Clapinski Published
-
Kendall Jenner Kicks off 2024 in Helsa's Sheer White Gown
You heard it here first: cutouts and sheer gowns are still "in" for 2024.
By India Roby Published
-
Kendall Jenner Brings Aliencore to Après-Ski Style
Jenner makes a case for fur coats and bug-eyed sunnies this winter.
By Melony Forcier Published
-
Kendall Jenner Is Unbothered Post-Bad Bunny Breakup in a $27,000 Fur Coat
Her take on revenge dressing includes luxury with a capital L, of course.
By Maria Santa Poggi Published