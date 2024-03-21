It was only a matter of time before Kendall Jenner joined the revenge dress club. After speculation surrounding her breakup with Bad Bunny at the end of last year, she's moving on through her fashion.

While Emily Ratajkowski recently made a power move with "divorce rings," the "new me" era is usually signaled by the forever symbolic little black dress popularized by Princess Diana. Jenner's recent outfit definitely took cues from Lady Di's playbook. On Wednesday, March 20, the 28-year-old posted a two-slide, black-and-white carousel on Instagram. She's seen lounging in a hotel room, sitting on a couch in a sleek black maxi dress from Khaite.

Kendall Jenner wearing the Khaite Bruna dress from the FWRD's latest Spring Edit. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

The Khaite Bruna dress features an off-the-shoulder, V-shaped neckline. It also comes with a cinched-in waist and an ankle-hitting skirt.

The Kardashian star went for an elusive vibe for her ensemble for the day, styling it with a pair of black pumps, chunky gold earrings from Saint Laurent, and oversized sunglasses.

"@fwrd providing my wardrobe per usual :)," the supermodel wrote in the caption on Instagram. (Image credit: Instagram/@kendalljenner)

Jenner's Instagram update coincides with the launch of FWRD's spring edit. As the retailer's creative director, she launched a curated collection of her favorite designer picks on the site for the new season.

Curated fashion edit aside, it wouldn't be a surprise if Jenner's black gown is actually her version of the "revenge dress," the concept with an enduring place in style history. The term was first coined when Princess Diana wore an off-the-shoulder black mini gown on the same day Prince Charles admitted to cheating on her on national television. Talk about a confession.

Jenner's latest look also follows a few stars who recently marked a fresh start with an LBD. Amidst an ongoing divorce battle with Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner also took to Instagram to post her "revenge dress," opting for a mock-neck, long-sleeve maxi silhouette.

In January, Sophie Turner pulled out her version of the revenge dress while posing in front of a Range Rover. (Image credit: @sophiet)

Cardi B wore her twist on the revenge dress as well. After briefly splitting with her partner Offset (though they're now back together), the "Bongos" rapper was captured at a New Year's Eve party wearing a custom Albanico gown. The caption on her Instagram post? "What’s love got to do with it?"

What makes the concept of "revenge dressing" so appealing, especially for style stars, is that there's no single way to channel Princess Diana's memorable look. As proven by Hollywood's biggest stars, a number of LBD silhouettes qualify as wearable payback.