Kerry Washington Perfects Barbiecore in Head-to-Toe Pink and Black Chanel

Move over, Barbie—Kerry Washington has arrived.
On Friday, June 8, while attending the Chanel Tribeca Festival women's Lunch at Locanda Verde in New York City, the Django Unchained star gave a masterclass in Barbiecore chic, dress in head-to-toe Chanel, of course.
Washington wore a black-and-pink checkered Chanel mini-skirt, paired with a simple white t-shirt and a matching, calf-length long-sleeve black-and-pink checkered Chanel jacket.
She finished off her head-to-toe Chanel look with a pair of open-toed black heels.
The actress joined Patty Jenkins and Laura Karpman to celebrate the THROUGH HER LENS: The Tribeca Chanel Women's Filmmaker Program, established in 2015 by both Tribeca and Chanel to provide ongoing support and mentorship for up-and-coming women and non-binary filmmakers, who often go overlooked and underpaid.
From playing a part in the ongoing evolution of the little black dress to pushing the fashion boundaries with body jewelry and confidently incorporating the peek-a-boo sheer effect into her red carpet looks, Washington has been bold with her fashion choices as of late—an obvious byproduct of her stepping into herself now that she's over 40.
“There’s something about getting into my 40s where I am starting to see you only get this one life,” the actress told Marie Claire in an interview for our 2023 Identity Issue.
“To spend this one life wanting to be anybody other than me, and not be where I am, doesn’t benefit me,” she continued. “To focus on what’s over there means I’m ignoring my gifts, and this garden of my life doesn’t get to flourish. What’s mine is mine, and it’s beautiful.”
Washington went on to admit that as an actress early in her career, she spent so much time immersing herself in her characters that she forgot to focus on her own personal growth.
“I’ve made a career into being other people because being other people is comfortable for me,” she explained. “Being in myself, being with myself in my own body as myself, is a much newer adventure for me. When the job ends, the movie’s over, and the incredible run of the historic TV show ends, it’s important to have a self to go back to.”
On Friday and in addition to the celebratory lunch, Washington, Jenkins and Karpman sat on a panel meant to "examine the evolving landscape for women and non-binary filmmakers," according to a press release. The threesome discussed "meaningful advances as well as setbacks impeding true equity" in the entertainment industry, which continues to grapple with the aftermath of the #MeToo movement, discrimination and pay inequity.
For example, one 2021 study found that Hollywood loses an estimated $10 billion a year due to a lack of diversity and "systemic racial inequities," The New York Times previously reported.
During the panel, Washington encouraged audience members breaking into the art of filmmaking to take risks, adding that "we are at our best as creative people when we take risks."
"A risk is going out of your comfort zone to create something special," she continued, while adding that "we are all starting at different places" and, as a result, require the guidance of a mentor through the various phases of one's career.
"Ask as many questions as you can and be curious," Karpman added. "There is always something to learn. The only dumb question is the one you don’t ask”.
