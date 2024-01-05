Kim Kardashian Embraces Loud Luxury in a Fur Coat, Hat, and Handbag

Can you recall seeing Kim Kardashian in a stealth wealth outfit? You can't because a quiet luxury Kim K moment doesn't exist. We'd wager that she's never asking to borrow younger sister Kendall's Khaite jeans or her if-you-know-you-know The Row pieces. The SKIMS founder has a penchant for bold, unapologetic maximalism—a style so over the top that it can feel almost satirical at times. She casually strolls around NYC carrying a gargantuan Birkin and brings a Balenciaga clutch shaped like a stiletto to Lakers games. And most recently, she bundles up in furs-on-furs: Kardashian wore a fur coat, fur hat, and fur handbag altogether in an outfit that felt like the antithesis of quiet luxury.

Like most celebrities over the winter, Kim flocked to her cozy cabin for a snowy seasonal getaway. In an Instagram post, the Kardashian posted a slideshow of photos from her trip, including her fur-on-fur look, plus photos of her in an all-Balenciaga snow outfit, from her puffer to the snow pants and the boots. Both outfits embody Kim’s style to a T: bold statements and luxury that is loud and proud.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @kimkardashian:)

Let’s break down her fur look, shall we? From top to bottom, Kim’s outfit starts with a tan trapper hat that matches her long-lined fur coat as well as her fuzzy clutch. As you can see, she's wearing a lot of fur. The fur-on-fur of it all makes Kardashian's outfit interesting, while the rest of the look felt standard to everyone's casual go-to formula. Underneath her fur coat, she wore a white, sheer-ish tank top, baggy light-wash jeans, and streetwear-style high-top sneakers. Her hair was tucked underneath her furry hat, and for makeup, Kim stuck to her usual nude lip and bronze eye.

(Image credit: Courtesy of @kimkardashian:)

Is her furry look out there? Definitely, but having a one-of-one style makes an “It” girl an “It” girl. And while Kim’s outfit leans into bold textures and designer brands, it’s still uniquely her own. Ultimately, it would feel inauthentic if we suddenly saw the Kardashian sporting The Row and a slicked-back bun, so props to her for always staying authentic to herself. It sure makes for a conversation starter.

We can’t confirm that Kim’s loud luxury look is on the cusp of a new cutting-edge trend, but perhaps it signals something in fashion we can’t ignore. Celebrity style driven by minimalism and quiet luxury is sleek, sophisticated, and easy to recreate. There’s no denying that quality jeans and a T-shirt are going anywhere. But it’s refreshing to see outrageous and authentic outfits on the celebrity set, reminding us that fashion can still feel fun—like Kim’s fur ensemble. Here’s to more outrageous Kim Kardashian looks in 2024.