Leave it to Kim Kardashian to make a daring fashion statement. She's never been one to keep her sartorial prized possessions (or wealth, for that matter) on the low. We've most certainly seen her flex her collection of designer goods both on and off the red carpet. Over the years, Kardashian has especially displayed her affinity for Birkin bags on numerous occasions, and her recent outfit in New York City reaffirms not only that but how she's ditching the push for the "quiet" in quiet luxury. Out on a stroll in New York City, Kardashian carried a big Birkin Bag—and we don't mean big as in slightly oversized. Kardashian's gray Hermès Haut a Courroies bag was gargantuan—a beautiful, breathtakingly large beast.

The reality TV star-slash-entrepreneur made her way around the city wearing an on-the-go uniform that her American Horry Story character, Siobhan Walsh, would definitely approve of. While heading to back-to-back business meetings on Thursday, she wore a matching set of slouchy black sweats (pretty tame) layered with a massive gray fur coat (okay, maybe not so tame) on top. Kardashian popped her hoodie over the collar of her fuzzy outerwear and paired her look with sleek black Balenciaga boots. She further accessorized with sporty black shades and kept her hair slicked back in a low, side-parted bun.

Now, let's dive into the main character of her OOTD: the biggest Birkin bag we've ever spotted. Kardashian must have brought out her ludicrously capacious embossed tote bag for good reason, replacing what could have been a briefcase for Hérmes' gray Haut à courroies Hac bag—which was overstuffed with what we assume to be very important documents. But we can't get over the fact that her brand new, larger-than-life Birkin has a price tag in the six-figure range, with similar styles costing $50,000 and the exact model upwards of $110,000 on the resale market.

Kardashian's pricey weekender Birkin is clearly not the only one she, or her family, has in the closet. Just this year alone, she's worn her fair share of rare Birkins, bringing out an ivory-and-brown crocodile Himalaya version on a trip to Japan that retails anywhere from $150,000 to $600,000. We'll also never forget when the SKIMS empress enlisted the Hérmes Birkin as a diaper bag for her daughter North West back in 2013. For the Kardashian-Jenner clan, the price tag clearly isn't stopping them from wearing their most expensive pieces out-and-about so casually, with Kim K's maxi bag costing more than all of my loans combined.