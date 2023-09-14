Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kim Kardashian is many things: a business mogul, a woman who gets her ass up and works, and a fashion chameleon. One day, she's shrouded in a sheer, skintight jersey gown. The next, she's running errands in head-to-toe loungewear from her label SKIMS (again, she's a woman who works!). The star oscillates between aesthetics, swapping one style vibe for another on the flip of a dime. But for fall 2023, she's committing fully to one particular piece: while out in New York City this past week, Kim Kardashian wore two leather trench coats—one done in an eye-popping cherry red snakeskin and the other jet black.
What's more, Kardashian reached for her animal print trench coat, a gorgeous maxi style by Balenciaga with a—deep breath—$9,500 price tag, twice in one day. While out and about in New York City on Sept. 11, she wore her statement coat open and layered it over the classic errand-running outfit formula: sweatpants and a hoodie. Stars they're (sort of) just like us! She rounded out her casual look with black shield sunglasses, ivory pointed-toe stiletto boots, and a white Hermès Birkin bag.
Fast forward to later that night when the businesswoman cinched the outerwear around her waist, transforming the coat into more of a belted trench dress. She completed her evening ensemble with peek-a-boo gray leggings and black knee-high boots in slouchy leather. Day-to-night dressing, done the Kim K way!
The following day would be when she'd typically switch up her sartorial energy completely. She wore her snakeskin leather trench twice in one day—so what's next for the style icon who likes to keep us on our toes? The answer: surprisingly, another leather trench coat!
While heading out for dinner in Midtown Manhattan, Kardashian slipped into an eggplant-hued velvet gown, wore black pointed-toe booties, and carried a silver chrome Balenciaga Hourglass handbag. She tied her look together with yet another statement trench coat in a maxi silhouette, this one crafted from luscious black leather. The brand who created the luxe-looking trench is unknown at the time being but keep an eye on this post, as we'll update it as soon as the details are confirmed.
