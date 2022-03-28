Kristen Stewart and Dylan Meyer Wore Matching Suits to the 2022 Oscars

Kristen Stewart, nominated for her starring role as the late Princess Diana in Spencer (2021), attended the Oscars tonight in a Chanel ensemble that flips the traditionalism of the pantsuit by making it a...shorts-suit? The silky, irreverent outfit is in line with Stewart's signature cool-girl attitude and matches the equally flattering, flared panstuit flaunted by her fiancée, screenwriter Dylan Meyer (known best for her work on 2016's XOXO and 2021's Moxie, both of which are available on Netflix). Both women matched their all-black suits with white button-down shirts that they wore open.

Stewart's look, of course, is a custom 'fit by Chanel, the fashion house with which she's had a close relationship since she became one of their celebrity ambassadors in 2013. We love Stewart's consistent show of authenticity: Her choice to wear shorts to tonight's ceremony comes on the heels of her commitment to her history of wearing Vans while on press tours and donning loose pantsuits before they were cool. It's also in line with Chanel's history of constantly pushing the envelope on women's fashion by embracing traditionally male silhouettes and making utilitarian pieces like suits, berets, and, in this case, shorts, high-fashion.

I don't know about you, but I'm already looking into bringing the shorts-suit into my personal wardrobe this spring.