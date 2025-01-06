A single entry on the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list simply isn't enough for a star like Zendaya. Shortly after she walked the Globes red carpet in her custom Louis Vuitton gown on Jan. 5, Zendaya quick-changed into her second look of the evening.

Zendaya's first 2025 Golden Globes gown: a custom Louis Vuitton number coordinated by stylist Law Roach. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Sometime between Demi Moore (in Armani) and Anna Sawai (in Dior) clinching their first Golden Globe trophies each, Zendaya sneakily swapped out her voluminous, Old Hollywood gown for a more subtle sheath dress. The second piece was by no means second place: Between its revealing scoop neckline, its winding golden sequins, and its body-hugging silhouette, it gave the Challengers star a chance to channel awards-night glamour with a sense of ease. Law Roach, Z's stylist for this event and every event, didn't confirm the designer behind it by press time. Judging by her earlier look, it's either another custom Louis Vuitton creation or an archival pull.

Zendaya posed with Ayo Edebiri, who skipped the red carpet entirely. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya only revealed the look to the world when she stood up for photos with Ayo Edebiri, who skipped the red carpet in a custom Loewe suit styled by Danielle Goldberg. The actress also appeared to have another surprise in store: Fans clocked what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand. (Of course, the sparkly accessory doesn't mean a thing until Zendaya says so.)

Zendaya's second dress featured swirling paisley sequins. (Image credit: Getty Images)

With access like Zendaya's, one can't blame her for squeezing a few looks into a single awards night. When she hosted the 2024 Met Gala last May, she couldn't help but wear not one, not two, but three custom dresses over the course of the evening. Her looks began with a gothic blue Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown, followed by a second lap up the Met steps in a voluminous second gown from John Galliano's Givenchy era—plus a hat resembling a bouquet. Once it was time to head into the museum, she changed into a secret third gown: a pink Celia Kritharioti creation coated in sequins. (Sound familiar?)

Zendaya wore two dresses on the 2024 Met Gala steps.... (Image credit: Getty Images)

...and then she quick-changed into a secret, third dress inside the event. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Zendaya wasn't nominated for any individual awards at the 2025 Golden Globes, but it doesn't matter. Her feat of carpet-to-ceremony styling was the plot twist I needed to consider the night a win.