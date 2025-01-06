Zendaya Sneakily Quick-Changes Into a Second Golden Globes Dress—Inside the Ceremony
Blink and you may have missed it.
A single entry on the 2025 Golden Globes best dressed list simply isn't enough for a star like Zendaya. Shortly after she walked the Globes red carpet in her custom Louis Vuitton gown on Jan. 5, Zendaya quick-changed into her second look of the evening.
Sometime between Demi Moore (in Armani) and Anna Sawai (in Dior) clinching their first Golden Globe trophies each, Zendaya sneakily swapped out her voluminous, Old Hollywood gown for a more subtle sheath dress. The second piece was by no means second place: Between its revealing scoop neckline, its winding golden sequins, and its body-hugging silhouette, it gave the Challengers star a chance to channel awards-night glamour with a sense of ease. Law Roach, Z's stylist for this event and every event, didn't confirm the designer behind it by press time. Judging by her earlier look, it's either another custom Louis Vuitton creation or an archival pull.
Zendaya only revealed the look to the world when she stood up for photos with Ayo Edebiri, who skipped the red carpet in a custom Loewe suit styled by Danielle Goldberg. The actress also appeared to have another surprise in store: Fans clocked what appeared to be a diamond engagement ring on her left hand. (Of course, the sparkly accessory doesn't mean a thing until Zendaya says so.)
With access like Zendaya's, one can't blame her for squeezing a few looks into a single awards night. When she hosted the 2024 Met Gala last May, she couldn't help but wear not one, not two, but three custom dresses over the course of the evening. Her looks began with a gothic blue Maison Margiela Artisanal by John Galliano gown, followed by a second lap up the Met steps in a voluminous second gown from John Galliano's Givenchy era—plus a hat resembling a bouquet. Once it was time to head into the museum, she changed into a secret third gown: a pink Celia Kritharioti creation coated in sequins. (Sound familiar?)
Zendaya wasn't nominated for any individual awards at the 2025 Golden Globes, but it doesn't matter. Her feat of carpet-to-ceremony styling was the plot twist I needed to consider the night a win.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Halie LeSavage is the senior fashion and beauty news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes stories for both sections. Halie is an expert on runway trends, celebrity style, emerging fashion and beauty brands, and shopping (naturally). In over seven years as a professional journalist, Halie’s reporting has ranged from fashion week coverage spanning the Copenhagen, New York, Milan, and Paris markets, to profiles on industry insiders like celebrity stylist Molly Dickson, to breaking news stories on noteworthy brand collaborations and beauty product launches. (She can personally confirm that Bella Hadid’s Ôrebella perfume is worth the hype.) She has also written dozens of research-backed shopping guides to finding the best tote bags, ballet flats, and more. Most of all, Halie loves to explore what style trends—like the rise of emotional support accessories or TikTok’s 75 Hard Style Challenge—can say about culture writ large. She also justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”
Halie has previously held writer and editor roles at Glamour, Morning Brew, and Harper’s Bazaar. She has been cited as a fashion and beauty expert in The Cut, CNN Underscored, and Reuters, among other outlets, and appears in newsletters like Selleb and Self Checkout to provide shopping recommendations. In 2022, she earned the Hearst Spotlight Award for excellence and innovation in fashion journalism. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. Outside of work, Halie is passionate about books, baking, and her miniature Bernedoodle, Dolly. For a behind-the-scenes look at her reporting, you can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Kate Hudson Wears the Heart of the Ocean at the 2025 Golden Globes
Her heart did, in fact, go on.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Demi Moore Celebrates First-Ever Major Award Win at the 2025 Golden Globes as a "Marker of My Wholeness"
After 45 years in the industry and a producer told her 30 years ago she was only "a popcorn actress," the star took home a trophy.
By Quinci LeGardye Published
-
Taylor Swift Skips a Golden Globes Gown Entirely
But she didn't wear a Chiefs game outfit, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Kate Hudson Honors Kate Winslet at the 2025 Golden Globes With a 'Titanic'-Inspired Diamond Necklace
Her heart did, in fact, go on.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Taylor Swift Skips Both a 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet Gown and a Chiefs Game Outfit
But she didn't wear a Chiefs game outfit, either.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
The 11 Best-Dressed Stars at the 2025 Golden Globes Make the Show Worth Watching
Awards season has never had such a strong start.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Look Like "Cinderella" and Prince Charming at the 2025 Golden Globes
Her custom Prada was fit for a princess.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Anya-Taylor Joy’s Vintage Dior Gown and 64-Carat Tiffany Opal Necklace Are a Nod to Hollywood’s Golden Era
Classic never goes out of style.
By Sara Holzman Published
-
Miley Cyrus Makes the World's Most Popular Dress Feel Exciting Again at the 2025 Golden Globes Red Carpet
The LBD done right.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Angelina Jolie Makes Her Triumphant Return to the Golden Globes in a Crystallized Sheer Naked Gown
Her McQueen dress looks like thousands of diamond chain necklaces strung together.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Ariana Grande Beckons the "Yellow Brick Road" in an Archival Givenchy Gown
The pop star knows how to master method dressing.
By Lauren Tappan Published