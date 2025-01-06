Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Look Like "Cinderella" and Prince Charming at the 2025 Golden Globes

The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was rife with little black dresses and A-list stars. It was, however, notably devoid of one of the evening's most highly anticipated stars: Selena Gomez.

The Only Murders In the Building actor and Golden Globe nominee skipped out in the famous red carpet, leaving a gaping hole in every magazine's best dressed list. Though she missed the pre-show photos, Gomez did make an appearance at the Jan. 5 event.

During the ceremony, the pop star was photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder Prada gown with an A-line silhouette. Dressed in Cinderella blue, she looked every bit the princess and, according to Gomez, that was the whole idea. In an interview, she told Variety that her dress "feels very Cinderella-like, so I thought I'd lean into that."

Balancing out the simple design, her stylist Erin Walsh accessorized with a heavy hand. Gomez wore a massive diamond statement necklace that felt reminiscent of a princess's tiara. The sparkling jewels were the perfect addition to her brand new marquise engagement ring. Pavé rings and whopping diamond studs completed the glamorous picture.

Selena Gomez wears a "Cinderella-like" Prada dress to the 2025 Golden Globes. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Naturally, the bride-to-be attended the award show arm-in-arm with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. Doing justice to his name, Blanco was dressed stylishly in all-white. He looked every bit the groom in an ivory blazer and matching knit trousers.

Blanco's suit was styled with a matching shirt that was covered entirely in crystal and pearl embellishments. The all-white look gave off a wedding-inspired vibe befitting of the future-husband.

Gomez attended with fiancé, Benny Blanco, who wore a wedding-inspired white suit. (Image credit: Getty Images)

If the couple's Golden Globes looks are any indication of what's to come, fans are surely in for some major style when these two finally say "I do."