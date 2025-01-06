Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco Look Like "Cinderella" and Prince Charming at the 2025 Golden Globes
So Disney wedding-coded.
The 2025 Golden Globes red carpet was rife with little black dresses and A-list stars. It was, however, notably devoid of one of the evening's most highly anticipated stars: Selena Gomez.
The Only Murders In the Building actor and Golden Globe nominee skipped out in the famous red carpet, leaving a gaping hole in every magazine's best dressed list. Though she missed the pre-show photos, Gomez did make an appearance at the Jan. 5 event.
During the ceremony, the pop star was photographed wearing an off-the-shoulder Prada gown with an A-line silhouette. Dressed in Cinderella blue, she looked every bit the princess and, according to Gomez, that was the whole idea. In an interview, she told Variety that her dress "feels very Cinderella-like, so I thought I'd lean into that."
Balancing out the simple design, her stylist Erin Walsh accessorized with a heavy hand. Gomez wore a massive diamond statement necklace that felt reminiscent of a princess's tiara. The sparkling jewels were the perfect addition to her brand new marquise engagement ring. Pavé rings and whopping diamond studs completed the glamorous picture.
Naturally, the bride-to-be attended the award show arm-in-arm with her new fiancé, Benny Blanco. Doing justice to his name, Blanco was dressed stylishly in all-white. He looked every bit the groom in an ivory blazer and matching knit trousers.
Blanco's suit was styled with a matching shirt that was covered entirely in crystal and pearl embellishments. The all-white look gave off a wedding-inspired vibe befitting of the future-husband.
If the couple's Golden Globes looks are any indication of what's to come, fans are surely in for some major style when these two finally say "I do."
Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and fashion news. With more than ten years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. At Marie Claire, she provides witty celeb style commentary, unpacking the style choices of stars like Zoë Kravitz, Dua Lipa, Selena Gomez, and her fashion superhero, Rihanna. When she’s not tracking the personal style of Hollywood’s elite, Kelsey also covers designer collabs and industry news.
Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In her freelance era, Kelsey contributes to publications like InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Glamour, and more. She also offers consulting services and content creation, in addition to writing and editing. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.
