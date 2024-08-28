Kylie Jenner Had Her Kids' Faces Painted on One of Fashion's Most Sought-After Designer Bags

Her one-of-a-kind accessory paid a wholesome tribute to her children.

Kylie Jenner attends the 2023 Met Gala Celebrating &quot;Karl Lagerfeld: A Line Of Beauty&quot; at The Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York on May 01, 2023.
(Image credit: Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)
India Roby
By
published
in News

Kylie Jenner is a cool mom, to be sure—we've known this for years, thanks to her chic maternity style and endless coordinating mommy-and-me 'fits. Yesterday, the mogul took mothering one step further, toting a designer bag with her children's faces painted on it.

Jenner shared her latest outfit in an Instagram carousel, which illustrated a girls' day out with her best friend, Anastasia "Stassie" Karanikolaou. Karanikolaou wore a leopard print mini dress, while Jenner chose a frilly black LBD.

Jenner's look, specifically, was from Cecilie Bahnsen and featured a ruched bodice and a pleated skirt. She went without jewelry, simply styling the $910 summer staple with leather Maison Margiela flip-flops.

The Kardashians star kept her overall glam to a minimum. She wore her brunette hair down in loose natural waves, and her soft makeup consisted of a neutral pink lip and rosy cheeks.

Kylie Jenner wearing a frilly black dress with leather flip flops and a custom blue Goyard wallet painted with Stormi and Airé's faces August 2024

Kylie Jenner spent a day out with her best friend, Anastasia Karanikolaou, wearing a Cecilie Bahnsen LBD and Maison Margiela flip flops.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Oona Minidress
Cecilie Bahnsen Oona Minidress

Tabi Flip-Flops
Maison Margiela Tabi Flip Flops

Jenner elevated her simple black dress like a pro, styling it with a custom blue Goyard Sénat PM pouch. The $439 handbag was hand-painted with the faces of her two children, Stormi, 6, and 2-year-old Airé.

Kylie Jenner wearing a frilly black dress with leather flip flops and a custom blue Goyard wallet painted with Stormi and Airé's faces August 2024

Kylie Jenner clutches a hand-painted Goyard pouch adorned with Stormi and Airé's faces.

(Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Senat PM pouch
Goyard Senat PM Pocket

Custom-made designer goods run deep in the Kardashian/Jenner household. One of Kim Kardashian's most controversial fashion choices is a $40,000 Hermès Birkin bag painted by contemporary artist George Condo. She first debuted with the personalized piece in 2013—a gift from her former husband, Kanye West. The piece later influenced her daughter, North West, to create her own painted Birkin.

Kim Kardashian with a custom hand-painted George Condo Birkin bag in 2020 in New York City

Hand-painted designer accessories are deeply ingrained in the Kardashian/Jenner closets, as seen with Kim Kardashian's $40,000 Hermès Birkin bag, customized by artist George Condo.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

DIY designer at its best.

Topics
Kylie Jenner
India Roby
India Roby
Freelance Fashion Writer

Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication.

India’s work at Marie Claire focuses on celebrity style, shopping, and cultural deep-dives on fashion trends. She also wears many (!) other hats, with her bylines also appearing in Architectural DigestNYLONHighsnobietyHarper’s Bazaar, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others. You can follow her on Instagram at @indiajde and Twitter (she refuses to call it X) at @india_roby.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸