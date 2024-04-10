ICYMI: The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently embarking on the ultimate getaway in the Turks and Caicos . Kylie Jenner is, of course, in attendance and in need of some rest and relaxation following the launch of her new Sprinter vodka sodas. While in the tropics, Jenner is taking her spring break wardrobe for a (literal) dip in the ocean.

Jenner has been updating her Instagram feed from her travels. In a recent photo carousel, the Khy founder is seen posing in front of the sunset in a silver satin gown from Entire Studios. The sheer silk dress featured an asymmetrical bodice, a deep cowl back, and a subtle fishtail skirt that was submerged underwater as Jenner stood thigh-deep in the ocean.

Kylie Jenner's recent #OOTD includes a silk maxi dress, which she wore in the ocean. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

She finished her evening's glam with chunky silver earrings and a dainty gold bracelet on her wrist. Her dewy makeup included rosy cheeks with a shimmery highlight, and her dark hair was slicked back into a bun.

Jenner's beachside fashion didn't just stop there. Over the past week, she's kept her 400 million followers up to date with other outfits from the vacation. Aside from a stringy designer bikini and Alo Yoga workout sets, the 26-year-old is very fond of wearing glamourous gowns while seaside.

"twilight," the 26-year-old captioned one of her Instagram posts. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

Days earlier, Jenner took pictures on the same beach during sunset once again. She resembled a mermaid fresh out of the ocean, wearing a long-sleeve maxi iridescent ensemble from Galvan London . The beauty-fashion-beverage mogul kept her same effortless, glowy makeup and sleek bun.

Now, not all of Jenner's vacation 'fits have taken a plunge in the Atlantic Ocean. Yesterday, she posted another outfit update—a floral vintage mini dress from Versace with her long dark brown hair flowing past her shoulders.

"spring is in the air," Jenner wrote in the caption. (Image credit: Instagram/@kyliejenner)

There is much to anticipate from Kylie Jenner's style choices during the Kardashian-Jenner trip to Turk and Caicos, especially if she decides to take another dress for a swim.