ICYMI: The Kardashian-Jenner family is currently embarking on the ultimate getaway in the Turks and Caicos. Kylie Jenner is, of course, in attendance and in need of some rest and relaxation following the launch of her new Sprinter vodka sodas. While in the tropics, Jenner is taking her spring break wardrobe for a (literal) dip in the ocean.
Jenner has been updating her Instagram feed from her travels. In a recent photo carousel, the Khy founder is seen posing in front of the sunset in a silver satin gown from Entire Studios. The sheer silk dress featured an asymmetrical bodice, a deep cowl back, and a subtle fishtail skirt that was submerged underwater as Jenner stood thigh-deep in the ocean.
She finished her evening's glam with chunky silver earrings and a dainty gold bracelet on her wrist. Her dewy makeup included rosy cheeks with a shimmery highlight, and her dark hair was slicked back into a bun.
Jenner's beachside fashion didn't just stop there. Over the past week, she's kept her 400 million followers up to date with other outfits from the vacation. Aside from a stringy designer bikini and Alo Yoga workout sets, the 26-year-old is very fond of wearing glamourous gowns while seaside.
Days earlier, Jenner took pictures on the same beach during sunset once again. She resembled a mermaid fresh out of the ocean, wearing a long-sleeve maxi iridescent ensemble from Galvan London. The beauty-fashion-beverage mogul kept her same effortless, glowy makeup and sleek bun.
Now, not all of Jenner's vacation 'fits have taken a plunge in the Atlantic Ocean. Yesterday, she posted another outfit update—a floral vintage mini dress from Versace with her long dark brown hair flowing past her shoulders.
There is much to anticipate from Kylie Jenner's style choices during the Kardashian-Jenner trip to Turk and Caicos, especially if she decides to take another dress for a swim.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Born and raised in Memphis, India Roby is a freelance journalist based in New York City. In 2021, India graduated from The New School with a Bachelor’s in Journalism + Design and a minor in Fashion Communication. Her bylines have also appeared in NYLON, Highsnobiety, Harper’s Bazaar, Arch Digest, Teen Vogue, Byrdie, Paper, The Zoe Report, Fashionista, and others.
-
Princess Beatrice's Appearance in 'Scoop' Feels Like It's "Ruined" Her Opportunity to Contribute More to the Royal Family: Source
The Netflix show paints Beatrice as a key player in Prince Andrew's decision to do his infamous 'Newsnight' interview.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Amanda Bynes Announces She's Gone Back to School to Become a Manicurist
She revealed she was on this path back in 2022.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zendaya on Growing Up Too Fast as a Child Star: "I Wish I Went to School"
Z became famous at age 14.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Zoë Kravitz Demonstrates How Winter Coats Can Last for Spring
Now this is transitional dressing done right.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Beyoncé Spends 'Cowboy Carter' Eve in a Zebra Print Coat and Clashing Boots
She cozied up with a luxurious faux fur coat instead.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Katie Holmes Cracks the Commuter Outfit Code
Her relatable wardrobe staples strike again.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Kylie Jenner Celebrates Her Latest Brand Launch in Skintight Leather and Latex
She celebrated her latest brand in leather and latex.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Katie Holmes’s Olive Utility Jacket Is Transitional Dressing at Its Finest
Her oversize coat comes straight from a buzzy designer collab.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Sydney Sweeney Endorses the 'Corporate-Core' Trend in a Black Blazer Dress
She means business.
By India Roby Published
-
Jennifer Lawrence Can't Stop Wearing Two Comfy Shoe Trends
She wore this year's most relaxed shoe trends while out in New York City.
By India Roby Published
-
Harry Styles and Taylor Russell Are an It Couple With It Bags to Match
The couple toted two bags each on a Brooklyn day date.
By Julia Gray Published