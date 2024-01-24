Kylie Jenner’s unpredictable style keeps everyone on their toes. She wears whatever she wants, whenever she wants—and she’ll even change her hair in the meantime (hello, King Kylie!). But for Jean Paul Gaultier’s Couture Spring 2024 by guest designer Simone Rocha, the star dressed the part in two signature house codes of the brand: sheers and corseting. Jenner wore a naked dress with a bustier-style bodice, which made the model-slash-reality-star look like Aphrodite arising from the sea.
With no accessories, frills, or big lion heads, Jenner arrived at the JPG show in a sheer muslin gown with a bustier-boned mini-dress underneath. The dress featured exaggerated cups with tulle dripping down and sweeping her ankles. Structurally, the dress leaned into Gaultier’s history of corsetry (!), which could be seen through the transparent fabric. For footwear, Jenner donned a clear chunky heel with a 3-D pearl ring as the toe strap.
Jenner’s sheer and corseted dress matched her style to a “T” and encapsulated the show all at once, a fashion match made in heaven. All around, it felt like an ode to both designer's grandeur, and Jenner wore the message well.
At the front row of the show, Jenner sat next to Gossip Girl’s ever-so-stylish Kelly Rutherford, who played the character Lily Van Der Woodsen. The two were spotted chatting it up—if only walls could talk!
There are few things fashion nerds anticipate more than the Jean Paul Gaultier show for Paris Couture Week. Why? For starters, Gaultier has created some of the most sought-after looks in pop culture—a lá Madonna’s cone bra. The designer released his final eponymous collection for the brand in 2020, and since then, the shiniest names in fashion plucked by Gaultier himself rally to Paris each year to re-imagine the brand with a personal flair.
This year’s designer was the London-based Simone Rocha, who balanced the brand’s historical codes with her own delicate, edgy, feminine designs. Like Jenner’s Jean Paul Gaultier dress, the looks in Simone Rocha’s collection were playful, structural, and incredibly enjoyable to look at. Think: bows blowing in the breeze and frothy tulle bouncing as the models walked.
Emma Childs is the Fashion Features Editor at Marie Claire, who writes trend reports, long-form reported features, and style guides. She previously wrote for TZR, Editorialist, Elite Daily, and Mission Magazine and studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University. When she's not writing fashion deep-dives, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage and perusing HBO Max (in her heart, it'll always be *HBO* MX).
