Lila Moss took celebrities' favorite fall denim trend for a spin in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 20. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss stepped out to pick up lunch with a friend at This Bowl after making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut last week, dressed casually for the outing in baggy wide-leg denim that was cuffed slightly at the ankle. Beneath her jeans, a pair of black suede boots with a pointed toe could be seen peeking out.

Lila Moss wears blue jeans and pointed boots to pick up lunch with a friend in New York City. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Moss paired her slouchy jeans with a distressed black crewneck T-shirt worn without a bra, just as her mother was famous for doing in her younger years. She also used a safety pin to style her tee like a crop top that showcased her midriff. The supermodel-in-the-making accessorized her laid-back look with a wide black leather belt, black sunglasses, a gold cursive nameplate necklace, and gold huggie hoop earrings featuring a small drop charm.

Lila Moss accessorizes a black T-shirt with a safety pin to create the illusion of a crop top. (Image credit: The Image Direct)

Her long blonde hair was left loose and she appeared to be completely makeup-free on the stroll through NoHo. Her nails were short and free of any obvious polish, in keeping with the model-favorite naked manicure trend beloved by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Claudia Schiffer.

Of course, it's a far cry from the glamorous looks she turned last week during and after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Memorably, Lila Moss hit the catwalk just ahead of her mom in a blush pink bra and panty set topped with a delicate body chain and a furry mauve bolero. For the show's star-studded after-party, she changed into an ensemble that seemingly referenced her mother's most iconic Glastonbury outfit. Clad in a black tuxedo jacket and a champagne-colored mini dress cinched with a Chanel chain belt, she was the spitting image of Kate Moss stomping around Worthy Farm in 2005.

I suppose that's just another perk of having the Kate Moss as your mom. An instinctive feel for off-duty model style basically runs through your veins.