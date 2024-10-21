Lila Moss Goes Braless With a DIY Crop-Top and Baggy Jeans in True Off-Duty Model Fashion
The model's slouchy, laidback look also featured fall's favorite denim trend.
Lila Moss took celebrities' favorite fall denim trend for a spin in New York City on Sunday, Oct. 20. The daughter of supermodel Kate Moss stepped out to pick up lunch with a friend at This Bowl after making her Victoria's Secret Fashion Show runway debut last week, dressed casually for the outing in baggy wide-leg denim that was cuffed slightly at the ankle. Beneath her jeans, a pair of black suede boots with a pointed toe could be seen peeking out.
Moss paired her slouchy jeans with a distressed black crewneck T-shirt worn without a bra, just as her mother was famous for doing in her younger years. She also used a safety pin to style her tee like a crop top that showcased her midriff. The supermodel-in-the-making accessorized her laid-back look with a wide black leather belt, black sunglasses, a gold cursive nameplate necklace, and gold huggie hoop earrings featuring a small drop charm.
Her long blonde hair was left loose and she appeared to be completely makeup-free on the stroll through NoHo. Her nails were short and free of any obvious polish, in keeping with the model-favorite naked manicure trend beloved by Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, and Claudia Schiffer.
Of course, it's a far cry from the glamorous looks she turned last week during and after the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show. Memorably, Lila Moss hit the catwalk just ahead of her mom in a blush pink bra and panty set topped with a delicate body chain and a furry mauve bolero. For the show's star-studded after-party, she changed into an ensemble that seemingly referenced her mother's most iconic Glastonbury outfit. Clad in a black tuxedo jacket and a champagne-colored mini dress cinched with a Chanel chain belt, she was the spitting image of Kate Moss stomping around Worthy Farm in 2005.
I suppose that's just another perk of having the Kate Moss as your mom. An instinctive feel for off-duty model style basically runs through your veins.
Hanna Lustig is a staff writer at Marie Claire, where she gets to gab every day about the topics she holds most dear: fashion, beauty, and celebrity. Hanna’s editorial journey began with formative internships at Elle and InStyle, where she was lucky enough to work for some of the smartest women in media while she was still in college. Hanna then accepted a digital culture reporting fellowship at Insider, where she helped carve out a new beat dedicated to covering influencers. Those experiences later served her well as a staff writer at Glamour, where she developed a knack for spinning quick turnaround celebrity news and trend reporting into juicy long-form feature stories.
Diane Keaton once hung up on Hanna during an interview, but thankfully that mishap did not derail what has otherwise been a deeply fulfilling career writing for and about women. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in Media Studies from the University of Tennessee, where she was mainly taught to love and revere Dolly Parton. When she’s not at work, Hanna can likely be found listening to pop music, talking to her dog, and gossiping with her best friends. For more of Hanna’s perfect opinions on pop culture, you can follow her on Instagram and X.
