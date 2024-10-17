Victoria Beckham Hard-Launches Brat Green Fall in a Chartreuse Dress and Bright Red Pumps

She tapped into an age-old styling trick while she was at it.

Victoria Beckham checking out of her hotel during the Womenswear Spring/Summer 2025 as part of Paris Fashion Week on September 29, 2024 in Paris, France wearing a black dress and leather scarf
(Image credit: Getty Images)
Kelsey Stiegman
By
published
in News

While the rest of Hollywood was flocking to the west coast for the Los Angeles leg of Charli XCX's Sweat Tour, Victoria Beckham was bringing the singer's signature brat green hue to the streets of New York City.

On Oct. 16, Beckham attended a conference hosted by Vogue and dressed appropriately. Looking every bit the fashion icon herself, the former Spice Girl tapped into the age-old art of color-blocking—one of the illusive few styling tricks that never goes out of style.

She was doused in zesty, chartreuse green, wearing a V-neck trumpet dress in the autumnal version of summer's buzziest hue. Though Beckham is oft associated stylistically with "posh" all-black outfits and $82,500 Birkin bags, she branched out of her usual aesthetic in support of the vibrant shade.

Victoria Beckham is seen arriving for the Vogue Conference at the World Trade Center in New York.

Victoria Beckham arrives in NYC wearing vivid green.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Her dress may have been brat, but Beckham's footwear tapped into a different color trend all together. She chose a pair of pointed-toe pumps in crimson patent leather. The style came with a matching red ankle strap, which she accentuated with an additional chain around each ankle. Beyond her oversized sunglasses (a signature of Beckham), the dainty anklets were the only accessories to be seen.

Gianni Bini Teagan Patent Cut-Out Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pumps
Gianni Bini Teagan Patent Cut-Out Ankle Strap Pointed Toe Pumps

Alongside brat green and butter yellow, shades of red are set to take over the fall fashion scene. Burgundy and classic red are both having a moment, often styled together in the same look. Zoë Kravitz, Jenna Ortega and Demi Moore are just a few celebs who have sported lipstick-inspired shades in recent weeks.

Meanwhile, everyone from Katie Holmes to tennis star Naomi Osaka have dressed in vibrant green. Though Victoria Beckham was an unlikely candidate for the list, she wore the vivacious hue like an absolute pro.

Kelsey Stiegman
Kelsey Stiegman
Contributor

Kelsey (she/her) is a freelance fashion editor and writer, specializing in e-commerce and celebrity style content. With more than nine years of experience in digital media, Kelsey has a knack for turning top-performing content into top-selling content. Before taking her talents to Marie Claire, Kelsey was the Senior Fashion Editor at Bustle, where she oversaw the site’s fashion coverage and launched a successful luxury handbag series called Secure The Bag. Prior to Bustle, she came from a six-year stint at Seventeen, during which she managed the team’s fashion and beauty verticals and led e-commerce strategy. In addition to writing and editing, Kelsey also offers freelance creative consulting services, as well as content creation. Follow @klstieg on Instagram for 'fit pics and travel recommendations.

