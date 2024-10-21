One of the oldest tricks in the fashion book (often attributed to Coco Chanel) recommends wearers take off one accessory before leaving the house. Over the years, it's become the mantra of minimalist fashion, reminding fashion girlies worldwide that it's better to understate than to overdo it. Kaia Gerber always dresses along these lines—however, she took this rule to the extreme when putting together her latest look.

On Oct. 20, Gerber was photographed while leaving the Chateau Marmont Hotel after attending an after-party for the star-studded Academy Museum Gala. She changed out of her Audrey Hepburn-inspired vintage Givenchy couture into a sleek little black dress—the minimalist's secret weapon—which featured a skintight fit, delicate spaghetti straps, and a posh square neckline. (Literally, Posh Spice loves this cut.) The no-fuss design was as simple as simple can be.

Staying true to the fashion statute, Gerber accessorized sparsely, but elegantly. She chose dazzling gemstones and luxurious fabrics to make her simple add-ons feel interesting. For jewelry, the second-generation model wore only a few diamond pieces, including emerald-cut drop earrings and a choker-style tennis necklace.

Kaia Gerber wears a simple little black dress and strappy sandals. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Her footwear was likewise nondescript—a pair of strappy black naked sandals—and her handbag was more of that same energy. Gerber carried a satin Judith Leiber clutch with no noteworthy details, save for the glistening circular jewels on the strap. (Leiber is famed for her extravagant, crystal-encrusted creations, so this design feels shocking in its simplicity.)

Though few could pull off this kind of subtle stylishness, it's one of Gerber's particular fashion skillsets. She regularly reaches for simple LBDs—often with low-key '90s flare to channel her mother Cindy Crawford. The look was one of the OG supermodel's signatures back in the day, one she still utilizes on select occasions.

Like mother, like daughter.

