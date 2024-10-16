Zendaya Breaks Out Her Princess Diana Biker Shorts With $130 Ugg Slippers
It's officially fall, y'all.
Though autumn technically began several weeks ago, the appearance of the season's first pair of Ugg boots is an unofficial marker that fall has arrived—and there's no one better to take on this honor than Zendaya.
The star has been wearing various iterations of the cozy fall staple for years. Ever a fan of the brand's signature camel suede, she's worn the Women's Classic Mini II Boot, as well as the Suede Classic II Slippers, on several occasions—both in the same neutral colorway. And yesterday, while other stars were dressed in lingerie and angel wings with Victoria's Secret, Zendaya went the complete opposite route in head-to-toe athleisure and yet another pair of Ugg slippers.
On Oct. 15, the day of her On athletics campaign release, Zendaya was spotted leaving a photo shoot with the brand. Though the new ads show her frolicking through the Swiss Alps, this time the Challengers actor took her sporty aesthetic to New York City.
Looking like the ultimate Comfy Girl™, she wore a light gray crewneck sweatshirt printed with the On logo and the same burgundy bike shorts shown in her campaign (a $45 pair that's still available to shop). It was a classic chill day outfit that has been worn by everyone from Hailey Bieber to Princess Diana.
Her footwear selection was a two-part affair. On her feet were a pair of avocado-colored running shoes, which she styled with chunky white tube socks. In her hand, however, Zendaya was carrying her favorite shoe. She toted Ugg's $130 Goldenstar Slingbacks in the classic chestnut suede, quite literally toeing the line between comfort and performance.
Zendaya has been laying low in the wake of her two major method-dressing press tours for Challengers and Dune: Part II. Aside from a brief appearance at Louis Vuitton's Paris Fashion Week show, she's been spotted in basic sweaters and sneakers instead of her usual red-carpet fare. Honestly, we like her just as much in Ugg clogs as we do in custom Loewe.
