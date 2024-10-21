Jenifer Lopez doesn't simply wear designer, she eats designer, too. On Oct. 20, the "Love Don't Cost a Thing" singer popped by the Gucci Osteria cafe in Beverly Hills for a luxurious bite. Though the only Gucci of note appeared in Lopez's oversized cat-eye sunglasses, her ensemble still reflected the brand's distinct aesthetic.

As a nod to the Victorian-era flare often utilized in Gucci designs, J.Lo revived the infamous pussy bow blouse, a staple of the period and of Gucci, as well (Harry Styles famously wore one to the 2019 Met Gala). Hers, however, came from rival fashion house, Dior, and was made of sumptuous cashmere.

She styled the sweater with simple cigarette pants and a pair of black satin ballet flats resembling a ballerina's pointe shoes. Also from Dior, the femme footwear was topped with a bow and a contrasting pearl detail, while also featuring a lace-up detail that climbed her ankle. All in all, her look was a delightfully moody take on the excessively pastel balletcore trend.

Jennifer Lopez is dressed all in black, while dining at Gucci Osteria. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez selected a final designer staple for the mid-day lunch date—the most iconic there is, in fact. She toted a mini-sized Chanel Flap Bag with a chic lucite top handle. The pop star tends to favor all-white bags (ex: her favorite $29,000 gym Birkin), but this time, she went for black leather to coordinate with the rest of her look.

She carried a rare Chanel bag with a clear handle. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lopez is most famous for her Hermés bag collection, but she still appreciates a good Chanel. She owns this very bag in a larger size, as well as a turquoise version of the top-handle mini. She's also got fringed iterations and totes, as well as a cream-colored quilted style.

Fans haven't seen much of the star's wardrobe this fall. After a brief September sighting in a revenge crop top and jeans, Lopez has been laying low amid divorce proceedings. Street style has missed her penchant for rare designer grails: Whether Chanel or Gucci or Hermés, her bag collection is unmatched.

