Ashley Graham Flaunts Her Leopard Push-Up Bra at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show After-Party
All that's missing were the wings.
Last night, the streets of Brooklyn were flooded with the fashion industry's most sought-after talent. A laundry list of supermodels flocked to the Navy Yard for the return of Victoria's Secret's iconic fashion show. One such model was Ashley Graham.
Graham was a key player in the Oct. 15 event, as it marked her first time ever on a VS runway. She was among several newcomers, walking alongside stars such as Paloma Elsesser, Valentina Sampaio, and mother-daughter duo Kate and Lila Moss. Graham rose magnificently to the occasion, taking the catwalk in black lace and metallic angel wings, her signature swagger in tow.
After shedding her wings, that same energy continued. Graham traded lace for satin (another boudoir favorite) to attend the Manhattan Victoria's Secret Fashion Show after-party. Offering a spicier take on the classic slip dress, she chose a bodycon midi in the same shiny material. The skintight number featured even more sultry details beyond its lustrous fabric, with silver grommets on each strap and a cheeky lace-up panel that went all the way down her side.
Because this is the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show we're talking about, Graham layered the low-cut gown over a scalloped, leopard print push-up bra, also in satin. The pop of animal print was the focal point of her silken 'fit.
Graham's strappy black stilettos were the only similarity (though, a vague one) to the runway look she wore hours prior. Her extravagant intimates set featured a bustier-style teddy, which she wore over a matching panties for a playful layered moment. Final details included: a lace robe, 3D floral sandals, and, of course, Graham's first pair of wings.
Runway styles ran the gamut from pink feathered and monstrous (Gigi Hadid) to avant-garde (Jasmine Tookes) and downright industrial (Behati Prinsloo). Graham's, however, were constructed of black wires, affixed with glittering gold flowers—sexy, sparkly, and a little badass.
It may have been her first time on the famous runway, but I have a distinct feeling it won't be her last.
