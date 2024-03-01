There’s a new polarizing spring 2024 shoe trend in town—and it just received a co-sign from Kylie Jenner. Today, while out and about for Paris Fashion Week, the Kardashian star wore a pair of thong-style stiletto boots that perfectly tapped into the pedicure-forward styles seen on the runways from Miu Miu, Versace, and more. In addition to encapsulating the spring shoe trend, Jenner’s peep-toe boots were a quintessential example of her ever-so-experimental style.

The beauty mogul's open-toe shoes featured sumptuous black leather uppers and knee-high shafts that seamlessly flowed into a set of flip-flop-style straps. Her shoes were grounded by razor-thin metal stiletto heels, which provided a thin, teetering base. The brand behind Jenner's peep-toe boots is unknown at the moment—but we'll update this post as soon as we hunt down the designer behind the peek-a-toe pair.

With her toe-front footwear, Jenner wore a black button-down mini shirtdress that hit right at her upper thigh. As for accessories, the star embellished her look with a sleek black top-handle bag featuring gold hardware and metal jewelry.

Kylie Jenner wears a pair of peep-toe boots while out and about in Paris. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner’s all-black outfit is just one of many—her recent wardrobe has featured matching little black dresses, flowy black maxis, and black leather two-pieces. If I didn’t know any better, I'd probably wager that Jenner is the face of a monochromatic marketing campaign.

Her all-black color palette aside, Jenner’s most recent look is the latest case study examining the return of peep-toe boots. The style first exploded in the 2010 era, popularized by labels such as Christian Louboutin, Kat Maconie, and Giuseppe Zanotti. But it was Miu Miu that brought the cutout shoe back into the fashion conversation: The French fashion brand debuted a selection of thong-strap boots in its Spring 2023 Ready-to-Wear collection, which boosted the toe-front style in the contemporary trend cycle

Bella Hadid wears thong-strap boots on Miu Miu's spring 2023 runway. (Image credit: Victor Boyko/Getty Images)

Most recently, Louis Vuitton, Versace, and Victoria Beckham all included thong-style boots in their Spring/Summer 2024 showings. Plus, Jenner's not the only celebrity choosing to show off her pedicure: Victoria Beckham and Sydney Sweeney have notably incorporated spring’s most polarizing shoe trend into their wardrobes as well.

In other words: this is not the last you'll see of the toe-forward style.

Peep-toe boots seen at Versace, Louis Vuitton, and Victoria Beckham. (Image credit: Future)

Though it’s unclear how long the toe-front trend will last (admittedly, it's not the most practical: won't your toes get cold, but your shins get hot?), with the backing of fashionable celebrities it’s safe to say that the forecast looks longstanding. If you feel inspired by Jenner or the recent runways and want to try your hand—er, toe, rather—scroll onward to shop a selection of peep-toe boots.