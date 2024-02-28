There's never a dull fashion moment for Kylie Jenner, even if she's wearing an all-black outfit. The 26-year-old has favored this monochrome formula as of late, most notably while attending fashion week and spending time off-duty.

Last night, she continued to show off her affinity for the foolproof look while heading to dinner in Santa Monica.

The Kardashians star was spotted at the city's hotspot, Giorgio Baldi, ringing in the fourth drop for her clothing brand, Khy. Jenner wore a sleek nylon set from the label's new drop (which debuts on February 28). Her outfit consisted of a black tube top with sliced cutout straps paired with fold-over pants in the coordinating dark shade. She styled her look with strappy sandals and carried a leather bag under her arm.

Kylie Jenner heads to Giorgio Baldi for dinner in Santa Monica, California. (Image credit: Backgrid)

As for her glam, Jenner kept things simple with her freshly dyed dark brown hair styled in soft beach waves. She also flaunted a natural makeup look featuring subtle eyeshadow, lightly bronzed cheeks, and a nude lip.

Ahead of the celebratory dinner with friends, Jenner posted her going-out look on TikTok, switching out of an initial choice of a cream suede top and dark jeans. Before heading out, she also modeled the all-black outfit in a video posted on her Instagram story, writing, "Tonight with @yrispalmer celebrating @khy drop 004 launching tomorrow AM."

Jenner has worn her brand, Khy, on numerous occasions, including for errand runs in Los Angeles. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Jenner has made a habit of wearing her brand out and about lately. Last week, she ran errands in Los Angeles donning the brand's off-the-shoulder long black dress with off-the-shoulder straps. She styled her dark maxi dress with black leather ankle boots.

But her penchant for all-black doesn't end there: Ahead of the first-ever collection, Jenner rang in the launch of Khy back in November 2023 with a girls' night out. Her tight-knit friend group—including her sister Kendall and close friend Hailey Bieber—coordinated in head-to-toe Khy leather outfits in all-black, too.

Kylie Jenner was first spotted wearing Khy back in November 2023. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As Jenner's many all-black outfit ideas demonstrate, a monochrome moment in the dark hue is far from boring if you pay attention to a few key styling tips. Notably, by integrating textures—like nylon or leather—and opting for intriguing cuts and silhouettes to keep the eye entertained.

If the pastels of spring 2024's color trends don't feel like you, why not try your hand at an all-black look? Black for spring? Now, that does actually feel groundbreaking...