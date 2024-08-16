'Emily in Paris' Star Paul Forman Calls Ashley Park "The Most Extraordinary Human Being I've Ever Met in My Life"

Emily in Paris' Paul Forman is so in love with his costar and girlfriend Ashley Park.

At the season 4 part 1 premiere in Los Angeles on Wednesday, Forman (Nicolas on the show) opened up about what it is he loves so much about Park (who plays Mindy).

"She's the most extraordinary human being I've ever met in my life," he told Entertainment Tonight. "It's just her energy, she's the most kind-hearted human being I've ever met. She's so generous and kind and yeah, I'm a very lucky man."

Park confirmed her romance with Forman amid some difficult health issues she went through early this year, explaining on Instagram, "While on holiday in December into New Years, what started as tonsillitis spiraled into critical septic shock, which infected and affected several of my organs."

She went on to share how grateful she was for Forman's help throughout the ordeal. "Grateful most of all to @peforman for being unconditionally by my side through all this," she wrote. "You calmed my fears and held me through ambulances, three foreign hospitals, a week in the ICU, scary ERs, countless scans and tests and injections, excruciating pain, and so much confusion all while we were alone on the other side of the world far from those we know. I love you Paul. More than I can ever say."

Park's health difficulties made the season 4 premiere all the more meaningful for the couple.

"It's so wild to be able to share a big moment like this together, and especially because of what we've gone through this year," Park explained to ET. "I don't think I would have been able to be a part of this season if it had not been for him, so I think it's a beautiful thing that we get to, like, share in a joyful thing together. And yeah, he's absolutely the most stellar man I've ever met."

Asked whether he was thinking about taking the next step in their relationship, Forman said, "We'll see about the next step, but I'm having fun of course and the priority this season was to keep on looking after her while she was recovering and everything, so I'm just so glad—the fact that we're here is amazing. We really thought at the beginning of the year it might not be a possibility."

And if you thought this relationship couldn't get any more heartwarming, after both Park and Forman separately discussed whether they coordinate their outfits for events (they don't), the Girls5Eva actress said, "I feel like even if they clash, our hearts go together, so." I! Can't!