The first part of Emily in Paris Season 4 has finally hit Netflix after a very long year and a half wait. To celebrate the highly-anticipated debut, the show's cast stepped out in their very best at the Los Angeles premiere on Wednesday, August 14—and that includes the actress who plays the titular Emily, Lily Collins.

Lily Collins's on-screen character is nothing short of eccentric (and at times divisive), both in terms of personality and personal style. Collins seemed inspired by it all as she channeled Emily with not just one but two controversial fashion moments on the red carpet: the peplum trend and the sheer trend.

Lily Collins wore a custom black Armani Privé gown to the Emily in Paris Los Angeles premiere. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the occasion, Collins chose a sleek, custom black Armani Privé gown. Enlisting celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal for the job, the strapless number featured a sequined bodice, which was underscored with an embroidered peplum hem at the waist (more on this throwback detail later). Layered underneath the ruffled tier was a checkered sequin skirt that grazed the floor and—if you look closely enough—was semi-sheer.

The Emily in Paris star completed her outfit with pointed black pumps and diamond-studded earrings. Collins's red carpet look was certainly très chic, to say the least.

Her look for the evening consisted of two controversial fashion trends: peplum and sheer. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Collins's double-divisive moment isn't just a nod to Emily Cooper. It's yet another celebrity endorsement of two of fashion's biggest trends: peplum and nearly-naked dressing.

Barely-there garments have been rampant on the celebrity style front over the past couple of years. A-listers have been taking the "less is more" agenda literally on the red carpet and in their everyday street-style sightings, whether it's lace-on-lace layers or lingerie galore.

While the sheer look has been seen non-stop on stars lately (most recently, Halle Berry and Priyanka Chopra), the polarizing peplum trend is one that is still bubbling up on the style radar. The flouncy silhouette was once a 2010s staple. But after cooling off for a few years, peplum is coming back better than ever. It reemerged on the Fall/Winter 2023 runways with Brandon Maxwell, Stella McCartney, and Proenza Schouler embracing dresses and tops with ruffled waist detailing. Now, celebrities like Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, and Lily Collins are pushing for a full peplum comeback. Fashion is circular, people!

Love it or hate it, there's no avoiding the inevitable peplum resurgence. But fear not, it no longer comes with its once cringe-y cues from the decade prior. Lily Collins is giving peplum the ultimate (and much-deserved) Parisian co-sign for you to unapologetically go full throttle.