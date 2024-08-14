Lily Collins Pivots From Colorful 'Emily in Paris' Costumes to Timeless Neutrals
The actress's off-screen wardrobe is a subtle switch-up from Emily's closet.
Lily Collins is not specifically known for her style, but Emily in Paris, her on-screen persona, is. Emily has made headlines in the real world for her high-fashion closet, filled with bright colors, power-clashing patterns, and luxury brands. Collins's outfits are decidedly more subtle, slightly preppy and sometimes boho chic. And her wardrobe is starting to attract attention, too.
On August 13, the actress wore a sleek, head-to-toe Saint Laurent look at a photo call for Emily in Paris season four, which comes out tomorrow (August 15). She chose head-to-toe timeless neutrals for the appearance, beginning with a caramel silk-blend muslin bodysuit featuring a plunging neckline and ruching around the center and shoulders. She layered a knee-length, form-fitting chocolate brown pencil skirt over the top, and fastened a black leather belt with a gold YSL-logo buckle around her waist. Her glossy slingback pumps matched the black and gold belt. Gold Cartier rings and Love earrings picked up the color palette as well.
Collins's blunt chestnut bob, a hairstyle she debuted back in June, was parted down the center and tucked behind one ear, not a strand out of place. Her makeup, a matte pink-ish brown lip and a bronze smokey eye, echoed the monochrome look.
It's clear that Collins is taking her off-screen style more seriously. Her outfit was put together by sought-after celebrity stylist Andrew Mukamal, who works with names like Zoe Kravitz, Margot Robbie, and Billie Eilish.
“I’ve been a fashion lover since I could put clothes on. My mom tells me stories about how I would have such a specific point of view on what I wanted to wear," Collins told Coveteur back in 2020, when Emily in Paris was on its first season. "I loved color and patterns. My style has definitely evolved over the years, but fashion has always been something constant."
Scroll down to shop some timeless neutrals inspired by Lily Collins's latest look. Her press tour is just getting started, but these pieces will last.
Shop Lily Collins's Timeless Neutrals
Julia Gray is a contributing fashion writer at Marie Claire, where she covers runway trends, celebrity style, and shopping. In her six years as a journalist, Julia’s reporting has ranged across style, music, Internet culture, art, retail, tech, and more. In addition to Marie Claire, Julia writes for outlets like the Washington Post, the Wall Street Journal, the Ringer, New York Magazine, Pitchfork, Nylon, and Vice, among others. Julia's fashion reporting is led by curiosity. Julia is not only interested in critiquing and covering pop culture, but in understanding what our pop culture says about how we live and modern values. When she’s not writing, Julia hosts a podcast called Girls Room, where she and her co-host revisit shows like Girls and Gossip Girl from the beginning with guests like comedian Cat Cohen and writer Hunter Harris. Girls Room was recently cited in the New York Times.
