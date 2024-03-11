Lily Gladstone just graced the 2024 Oscars red carpet in a gorgeous Gucci dress, and made a meaningful statement while doing so.

The Killers of the Flower Moon actress arrived at the 96th Academy Awards in a distinct gown crafted from midnight blue velvet fabric. Her strapless dress was adorned with a printed cobalt blue trim at the neckline which provided a stunning sense of texture.

A satin train featuring feather-like embroidery emerged from the back of Gladstone's dress, flowing ever-so-slightly as she moved gracefully along the carpet.

Lily Gladstone attends the 2024 Oscars in a gorgeous midnight blue Gucci gown. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for her jewelry, Gladstone opted for bold embellished pieces including a pair of feather-shaped earrings, a chain necklace enhanced with a pendant, a shimmering bangle, and a statement-making gemstone ring.

The actress finished off her look with natural glam and wore her dark brown hair in an effortless wavy style. Hairstylist Marc Mena hid a micro braid in her hair, symbolizing her indigenous culture and serving as a covert good luck charm. It wasn't the only meaningful aspect of her look.

Lily Gladstone embellishes her look with bold statement jewelry. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Gucci collaborated with the National Indigenous Women’s Resource Center to create Gladstone’s gown, allowing the actress to proudly represent her culture during her red carpet moment. The 37-year-old was raised on the Blackfeet Reservation in Browning, Montana, and belonged to the Blackfeet Nation, which is one of the largest Indigenous tribes in the United States.

Gladstone’s Best Actress nomination for her role in Killers of the Flower Moon marks a historical moment, as she has become the the first Native American nominee in this category. And if Gladstone takes home the Oscar for her outstanding performance, she’ll become the first Native American woman to win this award.

Lily Gladstone pictured at the SAG Awards on February 24, 2024. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Winning the Oscar could be the latest achievement on a longer history-making streak: Just a few weeks ago, she became the first Indigenous actor to win the Best Female Actor SAG Award. For this momentous moment, the actress wore a fiery red halter dress decorated with layered fringe fabric that trailed from her waist to the hem of her gown.

During her SAG speech, Gladstone spoke to the power of representation, and encouraged others to amplify their own stories: "Keep speaking your truths, and keep speaking up for each other.”