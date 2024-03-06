Lindsay Lohan made a rare red carpet appearance at the Paris Theater in New York City last night for the premiere of her newest Netflix romantic comedy, Irish Wish.

The 37-year-old actress shut down the green carpet wearing a vintage John Galliano silver satin gown, sourced from the Albright Fashion Library.

Lindsay Lohan attending a NYC screening for her new Netflix film 'Irish Wish' wearing vintage John Galliano. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Lohan's gorgeous dress featured a carefully ruched bodice and a lengthy hem that grazed the floor. The Mean Girls actress, styled by Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn for the occasion, completed her look with a pair of crystal-embellished Santoni heels, chunky gold and silver bracelets, and shimmering drop earrings.

Later in the evening, Lohan was spotted leaving the premiere all bundled up in a cream-colored coat while carrying a black tasseled clutch.

Lohan cozied up in a cream-colored wool coat for the chilly NYC March evening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Irish Wish, Lohan's third film with Netflix, follows Lohan's character Maddie as she heads to Ireland for a friend's wedding and unexpectedly becomes the bride-to-be herself, as a result of a simple wish.

Considering Lohan takes on the role of a bride in the film, it only makes sense for her press tour to include a fair share of bridal-inspired looks. Prior to attending the premiere in a satin gown, Lohan was spotted earlier in the day entering The Drew Barrymore Show in an all-white look.

Lohan leaned into bridal style with an all-white look while entering The Drew Barrymore Show in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Freaky Friday actress wore a cream-colored fur coat with a crystal-embellished white top and crisp white trousers. She finished the outfit with square-frame oversized sunglasses, a gold clutch, and coordinating gold platform heels.

Lohan only had eyes for her husband Bader Shammas while exiting the screening held at the Paris Theater in NYC. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite playing a bride-to-be in Irish Wish, Lohan is in fact married in real life. She tied the knot with her husband Bader Shammas back in 2022 and the couple welcomed their first child, Laui Shammas, in 2023.

Irish Wish is set to hit Netflix on March 15, with at least one bridal outfit in store onscreen.