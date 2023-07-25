Marie Claire Newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

When I was a little girl, I always imagined I would grow up to live in my own apartment in the West Village, have a dedicated shoe closet, and go to bed in matching silk pajamas. Little did I know that those things cost lots of money. Now that I'm fully grown up, I may not have the Carrie Bradshaw-esque apartment of my dreams, but I am slowly, but surely making strides toward a luxurious sleepwear collection. Growing up, the women I saw across film and TV always went to bed in beautiful silky sets, robes, and slip dresses so I associated the look with adulthood. But those pieces also don't come cheap, which is why I hunt for them on sale.

As someone who is constantly online shopping (call it an occupational hazard), I'm acutely aware of when there's a good deal. Now that it's nearing the end of summer, I couldn't help but notice that my favorite retailers—Nordstrom, Shopbop, and Net-a-Porter, in particular— have an abundance of lingerie and sleepwear on sale. And it's not just any run-of-the-mill lingerie, either. We're talking top brands like Hanky Panky, SKIMS, Coco de Mer, Olive Von Halle, and more, which I will be personally shopping.

I believe gatekeeping among the fashion crowd is a crime, so I've rounded up all of the on-sale lingerie pieces I'm eyeing for your shopping pleasure, below. I even broke it down by retailer for your convenience. Ahead, you'll find everything from matching PJs, cozy robes, silky slips, and lacy bras and underwear, all at a crazy discounted price. Add these pieces to your cart quickly, though, because these sales won't last forever!

The Best Lingerie Deals on Nordstrom

Barefoot Dreams CozyChic™ Lite® Short Robe (Was $148) $100 at Nordstrom Barefoot Dreams is known for their soft and cuddly throw blankets, and now that same material is available in a robe. Throw this on when you want to feel peak relaxation. Honestly, I would buy this cozy robe at full price, but now that it's nearly $50, I'm definitely adding it to my cart.

Flora Nikrooz Jamie Satin 3-Piece Pajama Set (Was $78) $60 at Nordstrom A pair of satin, matching pajamas are the quickest way to feeling like you've leveled up your wardrobe. And you don't even have to spend a fortune thanks to this set from Flora Nikrooz. This polka-dot set has a luxurious, satiny feel, plus it comes with shorts and pants so you're set for bedtime no matter the weather.

True & Co The True Body Triangle Convertible Strap Bralette (Was $49) $32 at Nordstrom Finding a comfortable bra sometimes feels impossible, but after digging through the reviews, this True & Co may be the answer I've been looking for. It's designed without wires, seams, or elastic for comfort, has a longline design for a smoothing effect, and is convertible! Reviewers say it's the perfect T-shirt bra and I'm inclined to agree.

Hanky Panky Daily Lace Sheer Camisole (Was $58) $35 at Nordstrom The sheer trend is still going strong among the fashion set so why not pick up an of-the-moment piece on sale? Not only does this lace cami make for an adorable sleep top, but throw on a bralette or pasties underneath and you've got yourself a trendy going-out top, too.

Hanky Panky Print Original Rise Thong (Was $25) $18 at Nordstrom There's no better time to refresh your intimates than during a good sale. Hanky Panky's underwear is well-known for a soft and comfortable fit and these ones live up to the hype. Plenty of reviewers say these are the most comfortable thongs they own, plus they come in a ton of fun prints.

Free People Intimately FP Adella Longline Bralette (Was $38) $25 at Nordstrom Sometimes, an outfit calls for a little peek of your bra—Maybe you're wearing a sheer top or maybe your shoulders are exposed. In those cases, might I suggest opting for a pretty crochet pick like this one from Free People. This always-sold-out bralette adds an extra dose of femininity to your look and especially a great choice for those with bigger busts.

Lunya High Waist Washable Silk Pajamas (Was $278) $209 at Nordstrom When I saw this pajama set on discount for Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale, I knew they would be a huge hit and now I'm shocked to see there's still sizes available. These pretty PJs are made from 100 percent breathable silk, which means you'll stay cool the entire night, not to mention they are as luxurious as can be.

The Best Lingerie Deals on Shopbop

BedHead Pjs Boxer Tank PJ Set (Was $88) $62 at Shopbop How adorable is this PJ set? Complete with a pastel carousel print and scallop trim, these pajamas will make you excited to get ready for bed. They're made from lightweight, breathable cotton so you stay cool and they even have pockets.

Eberjey Beatrix Plunge Chemise (Was $128) $90 at Shopbop For nightgown sleepers, pick up this pretty chemise from Eberjay to feel like a million bucks come bedtime. This little gown looks straight out of a vintage movie with its babydoll style and lacy details. It's a great choice if you want to feel sexy and comfy when going to bed.

Calvin Klein Underwear Satin Thong (Was $34) $20 at Shopbop If you're looking to spice up your underwear, turn to Calvin Klein. The brand has a wide array of sexy, yet practical pieces, but this on-sale set particularly caught my eye. The pearly white shade and lace trim makes this thong an ideal piece for brides or just anyone who needs a lingerie refresh. If you're lucky enough to still have your size available in the matching push-up bra, grab it while you still can.

Maison Essentiele Boxer Shorts (Was $150) $90 at Shopbop If you're guilty of stealing your boyfriend's boxers to sleep in (no shade), it's time to get your own pair. These ones from Maison Essentiele are made from the same poplin cotton material you know and love. They also double as a comfy pair shorts to wear on casual days spent running errands.

Versace Underwear Top Tulle Monogram Bra (Was $275) $193 at Shopbop Designer underwear on sale? Sign me up. This Versace bra and matching underwear is the ultimate set to throw on and feel like a cool girl. It's almost too cool to wear just underneath clothes. In fact, I would pair this bra with a sheer top or, if I'm feeling really daring, with a satiny button-down shirt, for a night out.

Honeydew Intimates Unplugged Tank (Was $34) $20 at Shopbop Sleep attire that can double as loungewear is a godsend, especially now that most of us work from home more often. This tank is made from a super-soft french terry so you stay cozy, but it's also can work as a casual top for when you need to leave the house.

Honeydew Intimates Unplugged Pants (Was $59) $30 at Shopbop Pair these pants with the matching top, above, and you've got yourself a put-together loungewear look. It's made from the same cozy material as the tank and features a figure-hugging fit for a flattering look. These are the pants I will be wearing for all of my fall relaxation days.

The Best Lingerie Deals on Net-a-Porter

SKIMS Core Control Thong (Was $34) $17 at Net-a-Porter By now, I'm sure you've heard of all of the hype surrounding Kim K's SKIMS. Well, I'm here to tell you that the brand truly lives up to the hype. Kim's shapewear tightens, snatches, and smooths your body like nothing else. For those concerned with their tummy, this thong contours the area with a compressive fit that goes undetected underneath clothes.

Coco de Mer Seraphine Lace-Trimmed Silk-Blend Satin Robe (Was $527) $105 at Net-a-Porter No, your eyes aren't deceiving you. This silky-smooth robe really is a whopping 80 percent off, bringing the price tag down over $400! With a mix of satin and hand-cut lace, this robe is luxury at its finest. At such a steep discount, too, you shouldn't feel bad treating yourself to this satiny robe.

LOVE STORIES Love Lace Lace-Trimmed Satin Soft-Cup Triangle Bra (Was $77) $54 at Net-a-Porter I don't know about you, but I can get a bit intimidated when it comes to lingerie. I like pieces that bring all of the sexiness, without a ton of the frills, straps, and appliques, which is why O I fell in love with this LOVE STORIES set. This triangle bra would love so good under tank tops and with deep-cut tops.

LOVE STORIES Francesca Satin and Lace Thong (Was $34) $24 at Net-a-Porter As much as I love the triangle bra, above, I'm just as obsessed with the matching panties. They're black, AKA the sexiest color IMO, and have a mix of satin and lace for added flair. And because of their understated (yet still sexy!) style, I won't feel bad if I don't wear the matching bra.

Olive Von Halle Xena Silk-Satin Chemise (Was $340) $204 at Net-a-Porter This satin slip dress is exactly what I imagined I would wear as a "grown-up" and I'm shocked to see something this luxe-looking in the sale section. The silk-satin blend is incredibly smooth and the fit is relaxed to fit every body shape. I'm also obsessed with the dip in the back—it's sexy, but not overtly sexy. While I personally love the baby pink shade, it's worth mentioning the olive green is an additional $34 off.

SLEEPER Party Feather-Trimmed Twill Pajama Set (Was $390) $234 at Net-a-Porter I know you've seen these feathery PJs all over Instagram and I bet I can guess what you're thinking: Feathers don't belong on pajamas. That would be a fair assumption to make, but these feathers are actually detachable, meaning you get two looks in one with this set! Keep the feathers for fun events and parties, then remove them before heading to bed. It's the best of both worlds.