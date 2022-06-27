Lizzo Embodies Disco-Ball Chic at the BET Awards
Legend.
Lizzo has more than mastered the art of making a splash by now, and her recent appearance at the BET Awards proved it a hundred times over (well, technically three times, but more on that later).
The superstar singer performed her hit song "About Damn Time" at the Awards show while wearing—I kid you not—what was essentially a wearable gold disco ball, consisting of a long-sleeve crop top and flared pants. When I tell you it was an iconic moment in fashion history, you better believe it.
As for Lizzo's half-up, half-down curly hair, it was styled by Shelby Swain, who broke down the step-by-step for us:
"I prepped Lizzo’s hair with Dove Hair Therapy 7 in 1 Miracle Mist (opens in new tab) and then applied Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair Serum (opens in new tab) mid length to ends before blow drying it smooth," Swain explained.
"I curled 1-inch sections using a two pronged wand to create two different textures and then used the Dove Volume & Fullness Dry Shampoo (opens in new tab) to give the look additional volume and fluff.
"To finish, I ran my fingers through with a little Dove Amplified Textures Shine & Moisture Finishing Gel (opens in new tab) to detail and applied the Dove Hair Therapy Brilliant Gloss & Repair (opens in new tab) to the ends for shine."
Posting the performance on Instagram, Lizzo wrote simply, "Thank you @betawards."
On the night, Lizzo also rocked two other amazing looks. On the red carpet, she wore yet another hairstyle by Shelby Swain, who said of the 'do, "For Lizzo’s BET Awards look, we wanted to create both a fun and out of the box look inspired by finger waves and the mullet—resulting in the super cute mashup look she wore on the red carpet."
She wore an iridescent black gown with feather embellishments that was reminiscent of a Mariah Carey or a Liza Minnelli red carpet look.
While watching the show with her mom and brother, Lizzo looked beautiful in a glittery multicolored gown.
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Bustle and Shape. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.
