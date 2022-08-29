Lizzo Stunned at the VMAs in the Most Lizzo Way

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Lizzo is essentially iconic just by showing up to a place of her choosing, but her red-carpet fashion is truly something else.

If you're still recovering from her disco ball moment at the recent BET Awards, the sheer dress she wore to Cardi B's birthday, or the hot pink bikini and Chanel tights combo she used to celebrate a new chart win, you might need a minute before you can truly take in the full effect of her VMAs arrival look.

Otherwise, here goes: She made a very Lizzo-like splash in a gigantic dark blue satin ballgown by Jean-Paul Gaultier, with an off-the-shoulder style, and tons of drapy fabric to ensure she wouldn't go unnoticed.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Joking about the look on Twitter, the star wrote:

"My stylist: How much fabric do you wanna wear?

"Me: Yes."

Love this narrative for her.

The "About Damn Time" singer posted a video showing the dress in its full ballooning glory on Instagram, also taking the opportunity to show off the platformed combat boots she paired it with, which is definitely a more practical alternative to the classic red-carpet stiletto.

The star also matched her lipstick to the dress, and accessorized with a lip ring and a bunch of hoop earrings.

Her hair was slicked-back for a "wet" look, and Marie Claire got the low-down on how hairstylist Shelby Swain achieved it, in case you want your own at-home red-carpet moment.

(Image credit: Photo by Axelle / Bauer-Griffin / Getty)

Here are the instructions from Swain: