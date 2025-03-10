How Juju Vera’s Shell Necklace Reeled in a Cult Fashion Following
The $500 statement piece has become an Internet status symbol in its own right.
In 2025, Julia "Juju" Ferentino's shiny seashells have become the cornerstone of a cool girl's jewelry box.
The founder, owner, and creative director of the jewelry brand Juju Vera is best known for her Petra Shell Pendant, a four-by-two-inch scallop with five dangly teardrop charms that comes in sterling silver or brass—and she can't keep the shell necklace in stock. “We've sold out of The Petra (the brand's best-seller) three times in a row since Juju Vera launched in July 2024 and now have it on pre-order,” the accidental entrepreneur, age 33, says over the phone.
“I originally spotted it on Leandra Medine Cohen back in early December, and it was one of those ‘stop-you-in-your-tracks—wow, that's good’ kind of items,” says Grace Atwood, the lifestyle blogger behind The Stripe and Scratch Pad Substack, who owns the Petra in silver.
Sharing a similar enthusiasm is Gabrielle Katz, founder of the PR agency Accent PR_ojects, who has it in brass. “As a publicist, I’m hyper-aware of how a brand or a product becomes the most desirable and coveted, and, in Juju’s case, she’s struck the perfect balance of elegant, incredibly chic, and timeless,” she says.
Priced at $495 (plus $50 for a matching 30-inch chain that hangs right below the breastbone), the necklace is hand-sculpted, soldered, and polished by a team of jewelers in New York City, and it has become a bona fide Internet status symbol.
Worn over a Khaite slip dress or paired with a sweater from &Daughter, the Petra signals that you’re tapped into the top tastemakers—or that you write your own fashion newsletter and set the trends yourself.
The piece has gone so wildly viral that it’s become something of a meme in the fashion corner of the internet; alongside High Sport’s Kick Pant and The Row’s jelly Mara sandals, you might find Juju Vera’s shell necklace in a starter pack for the chronically online, in-the-know fashion crowd.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
It seemingly came out of nowhere, so how did the Petra Shell Pendant become such an explosive jewelry trend? Mainly by accident.
Before she founded Juju Vera, Ferentino spent years immersed in vintage jewelry, sourcing pieces for publications, films, and private clients. “After a long time working with these artifacts—spending hours in places like France’s Saint-Ouen Flea Market and La Lagunilla Market in Mexico City—I started imagining pieces that still channeled the magic, or ‘juju,’ of my antique and vintage finds, but felt relevant for today,” she says.
Then, in 2023, Ferentino started making prototypes of original designs purely as a passion project. After sharing a few samples on Instagram, her mock-ups soon caught the eye of Lauren Santo Domingo, the co-founder and chief brand officer of luxury retailer Moda Operandi. “I didn't have any plans to go to market when Lauren reached out to me—my path wasn’t necessarily to even start a jewelry line.” But when Moda calls, you pick up the phone.
She went on to launch her debut collection—featuring the Petra Shell Pendant, citrine-stone chokers, and buffed silver cuffs fit for modern-day Wonder Woman—in an exclusive Moda Operandi trunk show during the summer of 2024. And Juju Vera suddenly became the name to know.
It’s remarkable growth for a brand only eight months old, especially in a saturated online landscape where new labels pop up every day. “All I have to say is I’m glad Juju is getting her bag because, in all my years covering this kind of thing, I have never seen an independent line blow up this quickly,” says Jess Graves, the author of The Love List Substack, who has been writing about fashion for almost two decades.
Ferentino describes the journey—from her flea market daydreams to an unexpected Instagram DM from Domingo and now becoming one of the most in-demand jewelry brands—as nothing short of a whirlwind. She’s especially amazed by the “phenomenon of the Petra Shell Pendant,” explaining, “We haven’t sent a single marketing email or advertised the Petra at all. People find out about us through someone they follow on Instagram, read about us in a publication, or hear it through word of mouth in real life,” she says. “The Petra’s been resonating completely organically, and that’s the craziest part.”
One big reason for the Petra’s explosive rise is that the fisherman aesthetic is everywhere right now: duffle coats, Breton-striped shirts, and seashell jewelry are surging. It also helps that we’re craving something bolder and more expressive after seasons of barely-there, quiet luxury. “We were feeling flat off minimalism and looking to feel a little something more,” says Rachel Solomon of the Hey, Mrs. Solomon newsletter. Enter Juju Vera’s shell necklace, which practically says, “Hi, hello, I wish I was sipping a spritz while looking at the Aegean Sea.”
We’re also in a cultural moment that embraces decades we didn’t grow up in (witness the Jackie Kennedy references everywhere and retro capelets popping up on the streets of Milan Fashion Week). It’s no surprise, then, that a scallop-shell pendant inspired by vintage ‘70s French designs, Grecian Art Deco motifs, and a 1968 photo of Mia Farrow in a gold caftan would resonate so strongly. “When designing the Petra, I was thinking of this old bygone era of elegance—(ironically) before Instagram—when people really dressed up, even in everyday life,” says Ferentino. Combine that timeless aesthetic with a timely trend cycle, and you get a perfect storm.
Later this spring, new iterations of the Petra will debut, with pre-orders shipping in late April. And yes, it’s currently trending all over your Instagram feed, but can a shape this classic truly ever go out of style? “I envision the Petra as something you could pick up at a flea market 50 years from now,” says Ferentino. In other words, even if the hype dies down, the shell endures—because while trends may come and go, a really good piece of jewelry has a way of sticking around.
Emma is the fashion features editor at Marie Claire, where she explores the intersection of style and human interest storytelling. She covers viral styling hacks and zeitgeist-y trends—like TikTok's "Olsen Tuck" and Substack's "Shirt Sandwiches"—and has written hundreds of runway-researched trend reports about the ready-to-wear silhouettes, shoes, bags, colors, and coats to shop for each season. Above all, Emma enjoys connecting with real people to yap about fashion, from picking an indie designer's brain to speaking with athlete stylists, entertainers, artists, politicians, chefs, and C-suite executives about finding a personal style as you age or reconnecting with your clothes postpartum.
Emma previously wrote for The Zoe Report, Editorialist, Elite Daily, Bustle, and Mission Magazine. She studied Fashion Studies and New Media at Fordham University Lincoln Center and launched her own magazine, Childs Play Magazine, in 2015 as a creative pastime. When Emma isn't waxing poetic about niche fashion discourse on the internet, you'll find her stalking eBay for designer vintage, reading literary fiction on her Kindle, doing hot yoga, and "psspsspssp-ing" at bodega cats.
-
Prince William on "Terrifying" Volunteering Experience
"Some of those conversations lived with me for quite a long time afterwards."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Kate Middleton "Broke Protocol" to Attend Memorial
According to a royal expert, Princess Kate's unannounced visit "spoke volumes."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Camilla Is "Relieved" Charles Bought the House Next Door
Camilla is reportedly "grateful and relieved" after her husband made the expensive purchase.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Milan Fashion Week's Biggest Street Style Trends Exude Old-School Elegance
These are the looks worth stealing.
By Emma Childs Published
-
Embrace 2025’s Cherry Red Color Trend With These Delectable Accessories
Try the tart shade with accessories like glossy handbags and sweet slingbacks.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring’s Sporty Track Pant Trend Is Getting the Fashion Editor Seal of Approval
Unathletic fashion girls are sprinting for these unconventional bottoms. Myself included.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Early Aughts Boho Trend Is Staging Its 2025 Comeback
From frilly lace dresses to suede outerwear, here are the pieces that take on the vintage-inspired aesthetic.
By Lauren Tappan Published
-
Spring's Runways Are a Masterclass In Ugly Color Combinations
Life is full of contradictions—and so are the best style moments.
By Emma Childs Published
-
The Top Styling Takeaways From New York Fashion Week
The easy tweaks that'll turn a good outfit into a great one.
By Emma Childs Published
-
2025's Classic Duffle Coat Trend Will Replace Last Year’s Barn Jacket
On the runways and city sidewalks, the toggle coat is experiencing a swell in popularity.
By Emma Childs Published
-
This Spring's Denim Trends Are the Anti-Basic Antidote to the Classics
They satisfy your craving for nostalgia and the itch to shop for something new.
By Emma Childs Last updated