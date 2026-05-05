This is The Close-Up , where the biggest names in entertainment explain the story behind their latest personal style statement.

"If only you could see me right now," an exhilarated Nia Long tells me minutes before making her Met Gala red carpet debut.

She's calling from a sprinter van stuck in New York City traffic, en route to the Metropolitan Museum of Art and fashion's biggest night. Stylists Matthew and Reginald Reisman are standing in solidarity with Long—her custom LaQuan Smith gown wasn't made for sitting. Despite the start-and-stop drive uptown—and all those seats going unused—I'm convinced when Long says her commute is, actually, "so glamorous."

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(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

Over 20 years of red carpet walks led The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air star to this moment, but "it's not just me standing in a dress," she says. Long's mom, Talita Long, is an artist, painter, and printmaker, so the actress learned "Fashion Is Art" decades before it became the 2026 Met Gala's dress code.

"I just remember the times when I was a young girl going to the Met [Museum] with [my mother] and looking at all the exhibits," the Brooklyn native reminisces. "My father was a poet, and art is just in my blood." Growing up with two full-time creatives for parents, Long learned that "art is an expression of love" at an early age. And no, it doesn't need to be expressed with words: "It can be a LaQuan Smith, black velvet dress with a badass train," she says.

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

A sculptural neckline, upholstered hips, and the train's voluminous bustle aren't the only features making Long's gown an expression of pure art. Only Long and Smith knew about a "little secret" tucked into the dress's bow.

"One of [my mother's] first pen and ink [creations] was called 'The Mother and Child,' she did it when she was 18 years old," Long reveals. "Shortly after that, she got pregnant with me. LaQuan and I came up with this amazing idea to have her painting tucked into my dress." While Long's mom stayed in L.A. with Long's younger son, Kez Sunday Udoka, she was still with her, all night long.

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

Long is a "farmer's market mom with a Chanel bag" at heart, but she was deeply involved in her Met Gala dress's creation. She picked the fabric with Smith, went to his Queens studio, and embraced the experience to the fullest.

"I'm very demanding and clear about what works for me; it's a beautiful thing to know yourself well enough to know what holds you and preserves the work and art," she says. "I love days like this when you see the preparation, the hard work, and everything comes together and there's no stress, because I don't think people understand the amount of pressure you feel on a carpet this large."

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

Being so self-aware of her personal style made Long's pre-Met Gala process quite seamless for a first-timer. Wanting to spotlight her sensuality is what drew Long to Smith's designs initially: "I love that he understands a woman's body," she tells me. "He is not afraid to allow us to express our sexuality through his design—he actually encourages that."

The two met for the first time when Estée Lauder named her the North American ambassador. "He came to my dinner and we just started talking and I felt like I knew him forever," she adds. It was also important for her to represent a Black designer on fashion's biggest stage. She did all that and more—in eight-inch heels, no less.

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

Once the dress was complete, Long gave her décollatage the full Met Gala treatment, frosting it with "more [diamonds] than I've ever seen in my lifetime." LEVIEV's pièce de résistance—a collar-shaped necklace, featuring over 10 emerald-encrusted pendants—was in no way "mysterious," like her black velvet gown.

Long says she never commits to a whole suite of high jewelry. Clearly, she picked the perfect soirée to step outside her comfort zone with a bold bracelet, matching earrings, cocktail ring, and her main character necklace.

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

The actress chose her hair and makeup looks to complement her dress and diamonds, not the other way around. First, Long's hair was sculpted into a clean updo. Its subtle swoop felt just as "pretty and buttery" as Long's makeup, courtesy of Estée Lauder's natural Double Wear line. The minute she described her makeup look, someone started playing "Brown Skin" by India.Arie in the van. Talk about perfect timing.

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

(Image credit: Dalvin Adams)

I have a feeling Long could wax poetic about her first Met Gala look for hours. But rustling in the background hints Long's ride uptown is coming to an end. Her "full-circle moment" on the 2026 Met Gala carpet awaits.

Photographer Dalvin Adams | Stylist The Reismans | Hair Stylist Shaylin Jones | Makeup Artist Camille Thompson, Estée Lauder