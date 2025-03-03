Never has there ever been an awards ceremony where I am not obsessed with Lupito Nyong’o’s beauty. See: the body glitter at last year’s Academy Awards, the flower crown at the 2023 Annual Museum Gala, and her iconic 2019 Met Gala afro. The 2025 Oscars are no exception, with The Wild Robot actress hitting the 2025 Oscars red carpet with a hyper-glam updo.

Her hair was fastened just above the nape of her neck into a woven bun—but the artistry, which was likely done by Nyong’o’s go-to hairstylist Vernon Francois was played up to a whole new level. Little pearls (I count roughly five) were strategically placed throughout the updo, adding sparkle and a little rich-looking elegance to the look.

Lupita Nyong'o's updo matches perfectly with her custom Chanel dress. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The pearl-embellished hairstyle was a nod to the actress’ gorgeous Chanel dress, which was styled by Micaela Erlanger. “I found this incredible photo of Linda Evangelista on the runway, I think from the '90s, in a beautiful dress that stood out to me as understated, elegant, timeless, and glamorous—everything I hoped to achieve with the overall mood and feeling of Lupita's look," Erlanger exclusively told Marie Claire ahead of the Oscars. “I sent them the reference, and we went back and forth on some sketches. Of course, Lupita weighed in and played a big part in my creative process; it’s such a collaboration."

While getting your hands on a dress with this level of artistry likely isn’t in the cards, achieving Nyong’o’s hair look at home is easier than you’d anticipate. The key is to get a French hair pin with a pearl accent. Strategically poke the metal pins through your pun, and you’ll have a hairstyle that oozes rich girl energy.

If pearls aren’t your thing, try a different accessory like a scrunchie, claw clip, pony cuff, or headband. Shop some favorites, below, as well as a few makeup essentials to achieve her princess-worthy glam at home.

