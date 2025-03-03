Lupita Nyong’o’s 2025 Oscars Updo Is Straight Out of a Disney Princess Movie
Pearls on pearls.
Never has there ever been an awards ceremony where I am not obsessed with Lupito Nyong’o’s beauty. See: the body glitter at last year’s Academy Awards, the flower crown at the 2023 Annual Museum Gala, and her iconic 2019 Met Gala afro. The 2025 Oscars are no exception, with The Wild Robot actress hitting the 2025 Oscars red carpet with a hyper-glam updo.
Her hair was fastened just above the nape of her neck into a woven bun—but the artistry, which was likely done by Nyong’o’s go-to hairstylist Vernon Francois was played up to a whole new level. Little pearls (I count roughly five) were strategically placed throughout the updo, adding sparkle and a little rich-looking elegance to the look.
The pearl-embellished hairstyle was a nod to the actress’ gorgeous Chanel dress, which was styled by Micaela Erlanger. “I found this incredible photo of Linda Evangelista on the runway, I think from the '90s, in a beautiful dress that stood out to me as understated, elegant, timeless, and glamorous—everything I hoped to achieve with the overall mood and feeling of Lupita's look," Erlanger exclusively told Marie Claire ahead of the Oscars. “I sent them the reference, and we went back and forth on some sketches. Of course, Lupita weighed in and played a big part in my creative process; it’s such a collaboration."
While getting your hands on a dress with this level of artistry likely isn’t in the cards, achieving Nyong’o’s hair look at home is easier than you’d anticipate. The key is to get a French hair pin with a pearl accent. Strategically poke the metal pins through your pun, and you’ll have a hairstyle that oozes rich girl energy.
If pearls aren’t your thing, try a different accessory like a scrunchie, claw clip, pony cuff, or headband. Shop some favorites, below, as well as a few makeup essentials to achieve her princess-worthy glam at home.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.
-
Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet Kiss and Snap Selfies During Oscars Date Night
The duo finished out awards season on a high note.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Doja Cat's 2025 Oscars Gown Lives Up to Her Name
Her dress is an homage to...herself.
By Kelsey Stiegman Published
-
Thank You to the Academy for the Best Oscars Fashion Moments
These looks all earned a trophy.
By Halie LeSavage Published