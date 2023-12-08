M.M. LaFleur Is Paying You to Shop Their Day-to-Night Workwear

For a lot of people, what to wear to work isn't so cut and dry. Office cultures and HR requirements are different at every company, so every working woman is going to have a different definition of workwear. Some may call a white button-down and work pants their uniform, while others can pretty much run the gamut. Then, once you throw in any kind of off-the-clock plans, dressing for the office becomes all the more difficult. The solution I've found to this fashion conundrum is to nail day-to-night dressing, but that's easier said than done, right?

That's where the brand M.M. LaFleur comes in. In case you're not familiar, M.M. LaFleur specializes in high-quality, empowering pieces meant to take all of the guesswork out of getting dressed. The brand is also committed to sustainability by prioritizing preferred materials and making clothing that is made to last, which are huge wins in our book. As such, you can find a range of wear-all-the-time pieces such as skirts, luxurious tops, versatile shoes, and plenty of finds to help you crush cold weather office style, among many other fashion must-haves.

If you're someone who hasn't quite mastered the whole "what do I wear to work" thing, or if you don't have time to change outfits before your evening plans (who does?), M.M. LaFleur is there for you. So much so, that they are offering $100 toward your order of $400 or more with the code 7AMS97BVN from now through December 10. Ahead, I'm confident these 17 M.M. LaFleur pieces will fulfill any gap you may have in your workwear wardrobe, and take you through whatever's on your schedule in style.

The Vicky Tank $165 at M.M. LaFleur A luxurious, high-quality tank like this will go so far in your wardrobe, guaranteed. It's made of 100 percent silk thats machine washable, breathable, and buttery soft. Wear it underneath blazers, cardigans, or jackets to complete your polished look.

The Jolie Jardigan $245 at M.M. LaFleur M.M. LaFleur's signature jardigans (a cross between a jacket and cardigan) is the perfect piece for anyone who wants to prioritize comfort in their workwear. With a jacket-like structure (and removable shoulder pads) and made from a stretchy knit, it's just as comfortable as it is chic. The Jolie Jardigan gets extra style points for its cool cropped silhouette.

The Whitney Skirt (Was $195) $100 at M.M. LaFleur Leather is one fabric that's going to look luxurious on nearly everything. Pair this with tights, knee-high boots, and a thick sweater for an outfit that is as stylish in the office as it is out. Reviewers say this skirt is comfortable and not too short for work, too.

The Gwynne Dress $425 at M.M. LaFleur Have you ever seen a dress so versatile? You can wear it with the belt, wear it without, or wear it open as an oversized blazer. This LBD also serves as a great starting point for your look, too—just swap out different shoes and accessories and you can make a ton of different outfits.

The Lana Boot $425 at M.M. LaFleur I may or may not have let out an audible gasp when I came across these booties. Simply put, they are gorgeous. The extra-pointy toe and curved heel are just a few features I'm obsessed with. Do yourself a favor and see how the M.M. LaFleur team styles these boots on the site because every single look is stunning.

The Nora Top $195 at M.M. LaFleur A simple top like this has a ton of versatility. Whether you wear it to the office with trousers or a polished skirt (such as the Ella skirt, below) or pair it with jeans for the weekend, you're going to look elevated thanks to its cowl neckline.

The Nicky Jacket (Was $395) $200 at M.M. LaFleur A great leather jacket can take you from day to night with ease, especially if it's a simple, high-quality one. This one has a boxier, looser fit that anyone can pull off, plus its vegan leather has a water-resistant finish so you're ready for whatever the day brings you.

The Lea Sweater (Was $525) $315 at M.M. LaFleur Made of plush cashmere, this sweater is as luxurious as it gets. It has an ultra-soft, thick knit and oversized fit so you'll feel swathed in warm coziness. I'd wear it with slim jeans and ballet flats or the leather Archie pants above for a look that's as comfortable as it is stylish.

The Harlem Skirt $195 at M.M. LaFleur If you don't have a pencil skirt in your workwear wardrobe yet, stop what you're doing and add this skirt to your cart now. It's the ideal length for the office, yet the side slits add a stylish edge. Reviewers can't stop raving about the knitted fabric of this skirt, too, and say it's incredibly comfortable and flattering.

The Ella Sandal $325 at M.M. LaFleur Think of these heels as an easy way to bring fun fashion into the office. The metallic silver shade is perfectly on trend, while the 3-inch heel is still relatively modest for your commute. If you've got after-work plans, these should be the pair you reach for.

The Monica Top (Was $245) $125 at M.M. LaFleur A going-out-top that's also fit for the office isn't easy to come by. Alas, the Monica top is one that ticks both boxes. The cowl neckline is elegant enough for work, yet lends itself to evening attire too. You'll also get a luxurious feel out of this top thanks to machine-washable silk jersey.

The Milo Jean $245 at M.M. LaFleur Unfortunately, your go-to jeans likely don't get it as work attire at most offices. Thankfully, M.M. LaFleur came up with the solution with their Milo Jean. With a dark wash, high-waisted fit, and wide-legged silhouette, these pants are more akin to trousers, only they are so much easier to dress up and down.

The Lillian Pump $345 at M.M. LaFleur If you need to elevate your look in an instant, turn to a great pair of pumps like these. The pointed toe feels especially of-the-moment, plus the modest two-inch heel and extra-supportive footbeds means you can walk all day in these without any discomfort.

The Jin Top $225 at M.M. LaFleur If there's one top on this list I could see a French fashion girl wearing, it would be this one. To put it plainly, the square neckline and black buttons are as chic as it gets. From slip skirts to trousers and jeans, I'd wear this top with just about everything.

The Archie Pant (Was $265) $135 at M.M. LaFleur Leather pants are a clear winner when it comes to day-to-night dressing. Wear them with t-shirts and blazers for more casual daytime wear or add a blouse and heels for stricter office wear. Either or, you'll be all set for any evening plans on your agenda.

The William Sweater (Was $365) $185 at M.M. LaFleur Don't get it twisted—sweaters can absolutely be nighttime-appropriate with the right features. This William sweater, for example, can be worn multiple ways to suit your needs. Wear it all the way zipped up for extra coziness, unzip it a tad for a peek of skin, or leave it open for a cool cardigan moment.