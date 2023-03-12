Malala Yousafzai Turns Heads in Sequinned Ralph Lauren at the Oscars

Tonight on the 2023 Oscars red carpet, women's rights advocate Malala Yousafzai stunned in a custom Ralph Lauren gown. The dress, which features an integrated train and matching hijab, is comprised completely of silver sequins, perfectly balancing recent fashion week trends with a timeless color and silhouette. And she cinched the look with an emerald flower ring from Santi Jewels, made up of four seventeenth century emeralds surrounding a portrait-cut diamond.
Yousafzai is celebrating the nomination of Stranger at the Gate, of which she was an executive producer, for the Academy Award for Best Documentary Short Film. Although she is no stranger to film, having already starred in the 2015 documentary I Am Malala, it is her first time attending Hollywood's biggest night—but likely far from her last. Indeed, Yousafzai launched her own production company, Extracurricular Productions, just last year, and is planning on releasing a slate of content in line with her empowering work in politics and social justice.
"I'm really excited to work with women and young people to reflect the world as they see it," she told ABC. "So, I would be bringing comedy, documentaries, TV shows, movies—everything. And it has the power to connect people from around the world, and I want to focus on young people."
We have absolutely no doubt that Yousafzai, already a role model to humans everywhere, will continue to inspire people with her perspective and her commitment to feminism, equality, and social justice more broadly.
And yet another huge takeaway from her appearance on the champagne carpet tonight? The star is most excited to watch Rihanna's landmark performance and to spot Elvis star Austin Butler—wowing us all with how simultaneously fashionable, astute, and relatable she can be.
Gabrielle Ulubay is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire and writes about all things beauty, sexual wellness, and fashion. She's also written about sex, gender, and politics for publications like The New York Times, Bustle, and HuffPost Personal since 2018. She has worked extensively in the e-commerce and sales spaces since 2020, including two years at Drizly, where she developed an expertise in finding the best, highest quality goods and experiences money can buy. As a film school graduate, she loves all things media and can be found making art when she's not busy writing.
-
Stop What You’re Doing: Rihanna Just Arrived at the 2023 Oscars
And yes, her second pregnancy is on full display.
By Samantha Holender
-
Lady Gaga Wore Off-The-Runway Versace at the Oscars
The sheer, sexy gown made an appearance just days ago at Versace's Fall 2023 show.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Behind the Scenes of Zoe Saldana’s Oscars Makeup Look
She was a vision on the red carpet, as always.
By Deena Campbell