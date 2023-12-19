Mandy Moore Stunned on 'The Tonight Show' With Matching Polka Dot Dress and Heels

If you're seeing black and white spots, don't automatically fret or feel an immediate need to adjust your television set—it's just Mandy Moore, looking effortless on national television (as one does).



On Monday, Dec. 18, while appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the actress and "Candy" singer stunned in a matching polka dot dress and heels.



The dress was a shin-length, single-strap black dress featuring white polka dots. The matching black and white polka dot heels were closed-toed, completing the simple but elegant ensemble.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Moore's latest The Tonight Show appearance was far from the first time she has been seen rocking a polka dot-inspired look. In fact, she has been a fan since childhood!



Back in 2015, Moore shared a throwback family photo on her Instagram account, showing all of her beloved family members in matching polka dot outfits. Celebrities, they're just like us!



"So much going on in this photo: My Dad and brother's faux surprise facial expressions, the matching polka dots, the hair all around, etc," Moore captioned the Instagram post at the time. "I could go on."



Clearly, Moore's love affair with all things polka dots started early. Thanks, Moore's parents!

In keeping with her family's fashion statement, in 2019 Moore wore a white polka dot dress featuring a ruffle neckline and a high-low train while appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live, as reported by PopSugar.

And again in 2022, Moore shared an Instagram photo of herself in a brown, polka-dot pleated shirt dress, as reported at the time by US Weekly.

Moore isn't the only celebrity to rock the matching polka dot dress and heel combination as of late, either. Earlier this month, on Dec. 14, Jessica Chastain was spotting in the Upper West Side in New York City wearing a black dress featuring white polka dots and matching heels.



The award-winning actress paired the matching look with a simple black leather jacket and black shades.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Look, we're not saying that Moore and her polka dot-wearing family are responsible for this chic trend, but one thing is for certain—it is here to stay!