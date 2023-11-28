Call me a Grinch all you want, but I can't stand winter. Sure, the season has its perks like movie nights by the fire and hot cocoa, but when it comes to winter fashion, I'm typically disappointed. It's a nearly impossible task to feel chic while you're bundled up in countless sweaters and layers, so this year I'm taking a different approach to my winter wardrobe. For this season, I'm prioritizing warm base layers that look just as chic piled on as they do on their own, and I'm not spending a fortune to do so thanks to a favorite retailer of mine, Mango.

Hiding in Mango's sale section are a ton of fashion-forward layers you can wear for winter and beyond. Think cozy sweaters, transitional jackets and coats, elevated t-shirts, and more. To make your winter shopping a touch easier (there are hundreds of on-sale items, after all), I've rounded up my favorite finds that will keep you warm and chic. The cherry on top of these luxurious layers is that they're all on sale for under $100. Whether you're on the hunt for a cozy-soft cardigan or just in need, this list has got you covered.

Cardigan with Patch Pocket (Was $100) $70 at Mango This might just be the coziest cardigan I've ever seen. Think of it as a fluffy bathrobe you can actually get away with wearing to the office. The extra-long length is sure to keep you warm while the belt adds a touch more polish to your cozy look.

Fine-Knit Sweater with Zipper (Was $70) $50 at Mango I'm already imagining an endless amount of ways to style this thin mock-neck sweater. Use this piece to add a trendy pop of color to your winter wardrobe. Whether you tie it over your shoulders or layer it under a button-down, this red sweater will make you look fashion-forward in an instant.

Pocketed Denim Jacket (Was $70) $50 at Mango No matter the season, a denim jacket is a wardrobe staple. Period. Take it from me, even when the weather is near-freezing, I like to wear a jean jacket like this with jeans in a similar wash for a cool double denim look that also happens to be super warm. With its classic silhouette and wash, this is a topper you will constantly turn to.

Short Knitted Dress (Was $46) $31 at Mango A knitted dress like this one serves as the perfect starting point for a ton of winter outfits. Add some tights then mix and match jackets, coats, boots, and accessories to your heart's content. With a dress as versatile as this, the options are nearly endless.

Belt Flowy Trench ($160) $100 at Mango Trust me, you'll never get tired of having this trench coat in your closet. It's the ultimate coat to throw on when you're in a rush because it goes with literally everything. With its water-resistant finish, this coat also makes for the perfect topper during rainy days.

Buttoned Ribbed Cardigan (Was $60) $40 at Mango Not only would this thin ribbed cardigan look so chic tucked into a pair of jeans, but you can also throw it over a bodysuit or tank for an extra layer. You can even play around with the cardigan's many buttons for a different take on styling.

Rib-Knit Shirt (Was $50) $36 at Mango A polo neckline instantly elevates any look in an instant, guaranteed. The next time you're tempted to reach for a basic long-sleeve tee, pick this shirt up instead. It's a more interesting pick than a crewneck, plus the buttons mean you have more styling options.

Short Crochet Sweater (Was $70) $50 at Mango This crochet sweater is just dying to be layered. Throw it over a button-down or long-sleeve tee for an easy winter look, or you can even tie it over your shoulders for a pop of color. Speaking of color, how gorgeous is this shade of green? The festive hue is a sure way to get into the holiday spirit.

Fine-Knit Cardigan (Was $46) $35 at Mango I can't get over how Mango styled this cardigan. With the matching turtleneck underneath, this is a chic monochrome look I'll be replicating immediately for winter. Then come spring, I'll be throwing this thin cardigan over tank tops and jeans for those pesky in-between weather days.

Knitted Braided Sweater (Was $80) $50 at Mango If you're in need of a sweater refresh for winter, I suggest picking this one up. This $50 pick is full of chic details like the shoulder ruching, braided knitting, and mock neckline. It looks especially cool with the collared shirt underneath, and I'd imagine it would look even cooler paired with similar tones for a chic winter white 'fit.

Essential Cotton-Blend Shirt (Was $46) $31 at Mango I'll never get tired of wearing button-downs, no matter the season. Whether you wear them open over t-shirts, or underneath baggy sweaters, layering with a classic button-down is a tried-and-true styling trick to add instant polish. This one has a bit of a slimmer fit, so it pairs perfectly under oversized sweaters.

Flowy Lapel Trench (Was $130) $103 at Mango While this trench is just shy of $100, it's too chic to leave out. This creamy grey-beige shade is peak quiet luxury. Just throw it over similar tones (like the white sweater or knitted dress, above) and you'll immediately give off rich socialite vibes with minimal effort.

Reverse Knit Sweater (Was $70) $54 at Mango When all else fails, a simple, flattering sweater like this is the piece to reach for. This pretty sweater hits right at the waist for a snatching effect, plus the scoop neckline shows just a tiny peek of skin. For extra-chilly days, layer this sweater over a button-down for added warmth and chicness.

Ribbed Long-Sleeved T-Shirt (Was $30) $20 at Mango Long-sleeved t-shirts aren't exactly groundbreaking in the winter, I know, but this t-shirt is special. Firstly, the ribbed-knit fabric immediately makes it more elevated, along with the chic mock neckline. Also, this dark navy shade is much more luxurious and interesting than your basic black.