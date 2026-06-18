For a long time, fashion treated comfort like a personality flaw.

The best shoes were the ones that looked great in photos but felt terrible by the end of the night. Blisters were a fact of life. Band-Aids lived in every handbag. Most women had flats under their desk, sneakers shoved into a tote bag, or some emergency pair waiting in the shadows. At checkout, you didn't ask yourself whether something was comfortable. You asked how long you could get away with wearing it.

At some point, a lot of women seem to have decided this is a ridiculous amount of strategy for a shoe. More than a decade after Margaux launched, that realization still feels surprisingly relevant.

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Long before balletcore and the luxury-brand ballet-flat arms race, Margaux had already become something of a whisper-network favorite. The brand's Demi flat circulated among fashion editors, stylists, founders, and a cohort of women whose recommendations tend to travel farther than traditional advertising ever could.

Margaux's demi ballet flat that became fashion's most reliable recommendation. (Image credit: Margaux)

At fashion week, in DMs, and increasingly in Substack newsletters, Margaux keeps coming up. Mention that you're looking for something for a wedding, a work trip, Europe, or a long day on your feet, and someone will eventually bring up the brand. More often than not, they're speaking from experience.

That's the kind of loyalty that helped turn Margaux from a direct-to-consumer startup into something more enduring. Founded in 2015 by Alexa Buckley and Sarah Pierson, the company launched during the height of the DTC boom, when nearly every consumer category seemed to be getting a digitally native disruptor. Many of those brands burned bright and faded just as quickly. Margaux, which has raised more than $10 million in funding, quietly stuck around.

The timing has worked in Margaux's favor. Since the company launched, ballet flats have completed a full fashion cycle: pushed aside by sneakers, turned into a symbol of millennial style, and then embraced again as fashion shifted toward practicality. Through all of it, the company remained closely associated with the category that started the business.

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“A shoe has to earn its place on the shelf through its design alone, hard stop, long before she ever slips it onto her foot.” (Image credit: Margaux)

Today, Margaux occupies an unusual place in fashion. It has collaborated with brands like Alex Mill and Ciao Lucia, which followed a similar trajectory from insider favorite to mainstream success, but Margaux still travels the way the best fashion recommendations do: personally. The brand now has a store in Los Angeles, and customers come from as far as London to shop in person. What started as an under-the-radar favorite has become something much bigger.

"Over the last few years, they've really hit their stride in bridging the gap between dressy and actually wearable on the streets of New York," says fashion editor Aemilia Madden.

Long before Margaux became a fashion editor's favorite, Buckley and Pierson noticed women of every profession in need of new footwear. After moving to New York, they kept seeing women changing shoes in public—outside subway stations, in office lobbies, leaning against a wall for balance. They had a name for it: the commuter shuffle.

"Stylish, put-together women would pause, often right outside their destination, and change their shoes," Buckley says. "Off came the comfortable pair they had commuted in, and on went the dress shoes.

At the time, the market felt split between practical shoes and fashion shoes, with almost nothing in between. What they discovered was that most women weren't asking for more cushioning or better arch support. They were saying something simpler: nothing fits me. "The more we listened, the more we realized that a significant percentage of women are wearing the wrong size altogether," Buckley says.

Margaux responded by offering sizes 33 through 45 in half sizes, along with narrow, medium, and wide widths—a level of customization that remains surprisingly uncommon in a category where fit is often treated as secondary to design.

But Buckley says comfort-first footwear was never the primary goal. "We set out to design beautiful, elegant, stylish shoes—the shoes our customer really wants to be wearing," she says. "We believe a shoe has to earn its place on the shelf through its design alone, hard stop, long before she ever slips it onto her foot."

Margaux has expanded from the Demi to include woven flats, slip-on sandals, and even heels. (Image credit: Margaux)

Julia Gall, a creative consultant, stylist, and writer, has been wearing Margaux ballet flats since 2018. "I kind of retired from heels and any shoe that gives me trouble right after Covid lockdown," she says. "I basically treat them as a sneaker when I don't want to wear one, which is more often than not." She adds that Margaux flats "were a dream to wear during pregnancy," which is perhaps the highest endorsement a pair can receive.

The old logic of getting dressed meant accepting a certain degree of compartmentalization. There were work wardrobes, special occasion clothes, vacation capsules, and weekend wear. Increasingly, women seem to be buying for the version of life where those categories overlap.

And the brand's appeal now extends well beyond the fashion insiders who were wearing it long before everyone else. In an industry obsessed with chasing the next new thing, the brand has built a business around the opposite impulse: finding something that works, then buying it again. Its devotees do exactly that.

Margaux’s staying power says less about women giving up on fashion than giving up on the old bargain that beauty and discomfort had to arrive together. Fashion hasn’t fallen out of love with beautiful shoes. Women are just done pretending the painful ones are worth it.