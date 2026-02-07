Kendall Jenner has long been a fan of the ballet flat trend, so it's somewhat unsurprising she's already embracing 2026's newest variation on the popular footwear.

During an outing in Los Angeles on Friday, February 6, the model wore the burgeoning high-vamp ballet flat style—The Row's Eva Slipper in Black Leather, to be precise. Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, recently highlighted the anticipated high-vamp trend, sharing, "Defined by a glove-like construction and an extended upper, high-vamp flats sautéd onto the style scene a few seasons ago, but made their most compelling case during the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit."

The 818 Tequila founder styled her high-vamp ballet flats with crisp white pants, and joined Kaia Gerber in signaling the return of the classic trench coat this spring.

(Image credit: SPOT-Stoianov-BlueLove-Gamr / BACKGRID)

As for accessories, Jenner confirmed that she's carrying 2025's celeb-beloved woven bag trend into 2026 with her. The reality star opted for her favorite $3,350 Lilou Woven Leather Shoulder Bag in Black from The Row. Jenner also wore Maison Magdalena's sold-out Brisa Scarf, which is constructed from virgin wool and cashmere, along with her prized Cartier Baignoire Gold Watch.

If you were wondering whether February was the right time to start wearing high-vamp ballet flats, Jenner has officially given the style her seal of approval.

