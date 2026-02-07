Kendall Jenner Gives 2026's Most Anticipated Ballet Flat Trend Her Stamp of Approval
She accessorized the footwear with a $3,350 bag and a rare Cartier watch.
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. Then, add your email to sign up.
You are now subscribed
Your newsletter sign-up was successful
Want to add more newsletters?
Delivered daily
Marie Claire Daily
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Sent weekly on Saturday
Marie Claire Self Checkout
Exclusive access to expert shopping and styling advice from Nikki Ogunnaike, Marie Claire's editor-in-chief.
Once a week
Maire Claire Face Forward
Insider tips and recommendations for skin, hair, makeup, nails and more from Hannah Baxter, Marie Claire's beauty director.
Once a week
Livingetc
Your shortcut to the now and the next in contemporary home decoration, from designing a fashion-forward kitchen to decoding color schemes, and the latest interiors trends.
Delivered Daily
Homes & Gardens
The ultimate interior design resource from the world's leading experts - discover inspiring decorating ideas, color scheming know-how, garden inspiration and shopping expertise.
Kendall Jenner has long been a fan of the ballet flat trend, so it's somewhat unsurprising she's already embracing 2026's newest variation on the popular footwear.
During an outing in Los Angeles on Friday, February 6, the model wore the burgeoning high-vamp ballet flat style—The Row's Eva Slipper in Black Leather, to be precise. Marie Claire's fashion editor, Lauren Tappan, recently highlighted the anticipated high-vamp trend, sharing, "Defined by a glove-like construction and an extended upper, high-vamp flats sautéd onto the style scene a few seasons ago, but made their most compelling case during the Spring 2026 fashion week circuit."
The 818 Tequila founder styled her high-vamp ballet flats with crisp white pants, and joined Kaia Gerber in signaling the return of the classic trench coat this spring.
As for accessories, Jenner confirmed that she's carrying 2025's celeb-beloved woven bag trend into 2026 with her. The reality star opted for her favorite $3,350 Lilou Woven Leather Shoulder Bag in Black from The Row. Jenner also wore Maison Magdalena's sold-out Brisa Scarf, which is constructed from virgin wool and cashmere, along with her prized Cartier Baignoire Gold Watch.
If you were wondering whether February was the right time to start wearing high-vamp ballet flats, Jenner has officially given the style her seal of approval.
Shop High-Vamp Ballet Flats
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.