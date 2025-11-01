Rihanna Styles a Classic Tote Bag With Chunky Sneakers and Baggy Track Pants
The perfect day-off outfit.
Whether she's dressing for the red carpet or to run errands, Rihanna continually provides style inspiration for her fans. For a last-minute shopping trip on Halloween, the "Diamonds" singer paired baggy track pants with a pair of white-soled black sneakers and a classic canvas tote bag.
Following A$AP Rocky's Perfect interview, in which he referred to himself as Rihanna's "husband," the Fenty owner was pictured shopping solo. For the occasion, Rihanna wore a baggy pair of black track pants, which she paired with sporty black sneakers featuring prominent white soles.
Her T-shirt featured a vibrant Rolling Stones print, and she accessorized her look with multiple chain necklaces and a baseball cap. Finally, Rihanna carried a timeless cream and navy canvas tote bag, featuring a crest or emblem on the front. While it's unclear where the superstar acquired her bag, it looks a lot like a custom version of L.L.Bean's famous Boat and Tote bag.
It's not known where Rihanna's exact sneakers are from, but they look an awful lot like Puma's King Top Turf Trainer Soccer Cleats. Fenty, of course, regularly collaborates with Puma, and Rihanna is a known fan of the brand's Speedcat line.
Rihanna shares three children with her partner A$AP Rocky—sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki.
Speaking to Perfect, the rapper said of his family, "Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy." He continued, "That's what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan."
For now, at least, fans of the couple will have to remain patient until there's official confirmation of their marital status.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Shop Outfits Inspired by Rihanna
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.