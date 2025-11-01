Rihanna Styles a Classic Tote Bag With Chunky Sneakers and Baggy Track Pants

Whether she's dressing for the red carpet or to run errands, Rihanna continually provides style inspiration for her fans. For a last-minute shopping trip on Halloween, the "Diamonds" singer paired baggy track pants with a pair of white-soled black sneakers and a classic canvas tote bag.

Following A$AP Rocky's Perfect interview, in which he referred to himself as Rihanna's "husband," the Fenty owner was pictured shopping solo. For the occasion, Rihanna wore a baggy pair of black track pants, which she paired with sporty black sneakers featuring prominent white soles.

Her T-shirt featured a vibrant Rolling Stones print, and she accessorized her look with multiple chain necklaces and a baseball cap. Finally, Rihanna carried a timeless cream and navy canvas tote bag, featuring a crest or emblem on the front. While it's unclear where the superstar acquired her bag, it looks a lot like a custom version of L.L.Bean's famous Boat and Tote bag.

Rihanna carrying a canvas tote bag during a shopping trip. (Image credit: Backgrid)

It's not known where Rihanna's exact sneakers are from, but they look an awful lot like Puma's King Top Turf Trainer Soccer Cleats. Fenty, of course, regularly collaborates with Puma, and Rihanna is a known fan of the brand's Speedcat line.

Rihanna shares three children with her partner A$AP Rocky—sons RZA and Riot and daughter Rocki.

Speaking to Perfect, the rapper said of his family, "Being a father and a partner and a loving husband in my family is what makes me really, really happy." He continued, "That's what honestly does get me going: being able to express myself creatively, being able to be a family man and being able to be an artisan."

For now, at least, fans of the couple will have to remain patient until there's official confirmation of their marital status.

