Margot Robbie in Bottega Veneta Might Be Our Favorite Margot Robbie

We already know that Margot Robbie and her go-to stylist, Andrew Mukamal, have perfected almost every look in the Barbie playbook from Malibu Beach to Holiday Barbie, but personally, we're big fans of Robbie's latest off-duty Bottega Veneta ensemble.

Her look, which she sported ahead of last night's Gotham Awards, is both a lesson in layering and proportion, combining quintessential fall staples like an oversized blazer, a fitted tank, and a flowing white button-down with a pair of jeans that hangs over her boots ever-just-so.

(Image credit: Getty)

It hits all the notes: classic with some relaxed '90s nostalgia. And while the wind was a great accessory to the look (and Robbie's windblown locks), adding a Jodie woven leather bag and cat-eye sunglasses is a low-lift, high-impact way to dress up a simple look.

Rickie De Sole, Fashion Director at Nordstrom, foresaw the long and lean jean silhouette peaking for Fall 2023. If you want to try the trend for yourself, De Sole suggests "keeping [the look] clean by pairing [your denim] with a simple knit or tee and accessorizing with gold jewelry."

A white-button down, another quiet luxury staple and fall mainstay, is also an easy investment that goes a long way and can serve you any time of year. While Robbie sports a slightly boxy lightweight striped cotton and linen blend version ideal for layering, Net-a-Porter's Market Director Libby Page suggests investing in a few different types to keep on rotation. "Invest in crisp whites, pinstripe, or sky blue to pop under blazers and sweaters or "experiment with different fits and colors," says Page. "I like to have a tailored fit for work, an oversized style for relaxed weekend errands, and a print or colored option to add a pop to an otherwise typical outfit," she explains.

Bottega Veneta Small Jodie Leather Hobo Bag $4,100 at Saksfifthavenue.com

If you're investing in a few new closet staples to recreate the look, you can rest assured that these pieces will last well beyond the fall season. In January of 1997, style icon Carolyn Bessette Kennedy wore the same boot combo that continues appearing on runways and in real life.

We're looking forward to following along on Robbie's pared-back style evolution as she pivots from her Barbie press tour, full of vibrant, high-energy looks, to minimalist mainstays.